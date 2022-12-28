Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thais aim to silence Indonesian fans

Thais aim to silence Indonesian fans

FOOTBALL: Defending champions Thailand arrived in Indonesia yesterday (Dec 27) as coach Mano Polking looks forward to defeating the hosts before a hostile crowd in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup tomorrow.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 28 December 2022, 09:49AM

Thailand’s Teerasil Dangda reacts after scoring a goal against the Philippines at Thammasat Stadium in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Thailand’s Teerasil Dangda reacts after scoring a goal against the Philippines at Thammasat Stadium in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

The Thais left for Jakarta following their 4-0 win over the Philippines at Thammasat Stadium on Monday night, reports the Bangkok Post.

It was Thailand’s second win in as many games in Group A after hammering Brunei 5-0 in their opening match.

Teerasil Dangda scored after three minutes and gave Thailand a 2-0 lead at half-time with his goal from the penalty spot in the 41st minute.

Teerasil, the Asean Cup’s record goalscorer, now has 22 goals in the biennial tournament.

Adisak Kraisorn scored the team’s third goal in the 57th minute and Suphanan Bureerat completed the rout with his first international goal after 63 minutes.

Earlier Monday, Indonesia thrashed Brunei 7-0 in Kuala Lumpur.

Thailand and Indonesia lead Group A with each having six points from two games.

They will meet at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium tomorrow. The venue, formerly Senayan, is renowned for its daunting atmosphere for the visitors.

“Playing Indonesia at their home will not be easy for us. Their fans will surely pack the stadium and create a good atmosphere to play football,” Polking said before the team left for Indonesia.

“However, a number of our players have a lot of experience in this type of atmosphere. It is not a new thing for them and of course we are ready and will try to get three points.”

After the victory over the Philippines, he told a post-match press conference: “Credit to our players. They did a good job. They played well from the beginning to the end of the match.

Laguna Phuket

“When I lead a team, my target is to win every match. We have quality to win all matches.”

Thailand could have beaten the Philippines by a much larger margin had they not squandered numerous chances.

But Polking said he was not worried much about this as long as his team wins.

Thailand are the most successful team in the event with six titles.

Polking led the War Elephants to reclaim the crown earlier this year in his first assignment as coach of Thailand.

On Monday, it took less than three minutes for Theerathon Bunmathan and Teerasil to combine for Thailand’s opener as captain Theerathon crossed a free-kick into the box for Teerasil to head home.

Ekanit Panya went down inside the box under the challenge of Amani Aguinaldo and Teerasil made no mistake from the penalty spot after 41 minutes.

Teerasil turned provider for Thailand’s third goal in the 57th minute as Adisak netted his first goal of the 2022 edition.

The fourth goal came in the 63rd minute as Bordin Phala weaved past defenders into the box only to be thwarted by the Azkals backline, but there was no respite for Josep Ferre’s side as the ball fell for Suphanan for an easy tap-in.

Sarach Yooyen fired over an open goal in the 73rd minute.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Arsenal extend lead, Newcastle up to second on Premier League’s return
Record eyed as Sydney-Hobart yacht race begins
Premier League ready to resume
The Special Ron delivers again
Phuket to host Mini X Games
Thailand begin title defence with five-star Brunei win
Cool in the pool at Blue Tree swimming challenge
FIA bans ‘political statements’ from motorsports
Youth Rugby tournament confirmed for Cherng Talay
England’s new rugby boss Borthwick wants to revive Twickenham ‘roar’
Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup
Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup
O’Sullivan hails Thailand’s ‘Mr Bean’ snooker star
AFL returns to Phuket with the 2022 Pacific Health Insurance AFL Andaman Cup
Southgate future uncertain after World Cup exit

 

Phuket community
Top Thai conservation official arrested on corruption charges

@Prab- Probably Phuket, his services are probably in high demand around the island...or perhaps a fe...(Read More)

Officials launch ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign

Why is a ceremony necessary to herald 'seven days of danger'? Surely announcements in newspa...(Read More)

Top Thai conservation official arrested on corruption charges

he denied all charges...hahahha wtf ..wonder where they will transfer him now ...(Read More)

Officials launch ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign

7 days of BS more like....(Read More)

Foreigners arrested in Patong for overstay

JohnC, is calling a overstayer a scumbag not a bit to much, as this is all just based on backwarded ...(Read More)

Baby croc caught in Rawai

JohnC, 3 possibilities. 1: kept in a thai 'Zoo' ( poor animal. 2: released somewhere in a fr...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

Kurt@the navy diver who sadly passed during the cave rescue was diving on a single cylinder in a con...(Read More)

Foreigners arrested in Patong for overstay

As a immigration officer you must be very thick skinned and dumb to be willing with 4 (!) to stand f...(Read More)

Foreigners arrested in Patong for overstay

johnc@ easy enough for people to move around enough unscrupulous landlords out there that wont repor...(Read More)

Phuket agencies ready for New Year unrest

'Unrest' can be expected from tuk tuk drivers with a short fuse, mentally not equipted to un...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
QSI International School Phuket

 