Start From: Monday 24 September 2018, 04:00PM to Monday 24 September 2018, 08:00PM

Ocean Property, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show, invite you to join the inaugural Thailand Yachting Symposium 16:00 - 18:00 at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Hotel Bangkok. The 2 hour conference will include panel sessions by speakers from the public and private sectors, with the aim to growing boating in Thailand. It is FREE to attend and followed by a networking cocktail party. Limited seats, register at www.oceanmarinapattayaboatshow.com/symposium.