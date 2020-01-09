Thailand Yacht Show: The Leopard 53 Powercat

With the appeal of a motor yacht and all the advantages of a highly evolved catamaran design, Leopard Catamarans has ushered in its next generation of powercats with the launch of their all new 53 Powercat. It succeeds the wildly successful 51PC and will arrive in Asian waters around spring of next year for the 2020 Singapore Yacht Show.



Thursday 9 January 2020

A sneak peek reveals that the outstanding space, stability and efficiency offered across the Leopard catamaran range has been combined with new levels of comfort and luxury, creating an onboard ambiance of Euro refinement and style. And there’s absolutely no compromise in performance. Indeed, speed, fuel efficiency and comfort on the water are set to take on the traditional fast motor yacht in ways not considered possible until now.

This completely new boat is designed to please existing Leopard owners while appealing to the more traditional motor yacht market. With its contemporary, re-imagined interior spaces, generous outdoor entertaining areas and engines now located aft of the cabins with access via large hatches located on the rear deck, the 53 Powercat makes a strong statement of visual and functional performance on multiple levels. Add in ease of operation and maintenance, along with up to 50% greater fuel efficiency than her monohull motor yacht competition, and the 53 Powercat is certain to win a dedicated army of new fans.

The design of this new boat maintains the traditional Leopard hull’s narrow entry at the bows with big volume stepped hulls above the waterline resulting in incredible space down below, as well as unmatched range at cruising speed. With a maximum range in excess of 1,600 nautical miles, no other type of motor yacht can compete on the speed, range, and fuel efficiency equation. This boat can reach a top speed of 25kts and cruise comfortably at 17.5kts.

The new layout is eminently practical and makes perfect sense. On the main level, retractable sliding glass doors lead from the aft cockpit to the galley making an appealing indoor/outdoor transition. The main saloon is set up with an L-shaped lounge to port and a two-person settee to starboard. Cruising pleasure is enhanced with the option of adding an interior navigation station. The flow is seamless with access to the foredeck via the forward saloon door.

The 53 Powercat is offered in three or four cabin layouts, with the three-cabin owner’s version providing a comfortable and spacious ambiance, especially with the large walk around bed, a walk-in closet and double vanity. While the Leopard range of catamarans has been developed, tweaked and optimised over more than two decades to meet increasingly higher expectations, there’s no doubt that the all-new 53 Powercat is exactly what this manufacturer and their parent company see as opening a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to challenging the status quo.

Move around the external and interior spaces of Leopard’s new 53 Powercat and you are instantly reminded that good design is alive and well. The possibilities of space, form, function and materials have been explored with a spirit that delivers a vessel of class and superiority. Today’s master designers would never attempt to divine a design without exhaustive research into client aspirations.

There is an optimism when bold ideas are married with new possibilities and while the finishes on the 53 Powercat are fresh, elegant and inviting, they are anchored in tasteful and timeless appeal honed from the settings of sophisticated contemporary urban living. Succeeding the most popular powercat of all time, this new yacht possesses all the attributes that made her predecessor successful, while reimagining what a powercat can be.

Raising the bar, the Leopard 53 Powercat re-writes the standard for space and efficiency both inside and out, with a seamless flow from the interior to the exterior and aloft to the stunning and well-appointed flybridge.

Discover the Leopard 53 Powercat for yourself by visiting www.leopardcatamarans.com