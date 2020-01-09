Thailand Yacht Show officially underway

PHUKET: The fifth edition of the Thailand Yacht Show officially opened at the Royal Phuket Marina today (Jan 9). The on-water display is a first-class array of over 50 luxury yachts and boats, including several world and Asian premieres, from the region’s leading brokers and the world’s best-known boat builders.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 January 2020, 05:52PM

“During four days from Jan 9-12, the Yacht Show turns the marina into a bustling hub for all things luxury, highlighting Phuket as Asia’s premier cruising destination and a maritime heaven for leisure boating enthusiasts,” said a release announcing the show opening today.

“Targeting yachting aficionados and wealthy lifestyle enthusiasts from all over the region, the Thailand Yacht Show is positioning Thailand in its rightful place as the primary Asian destination in the global yachting arena,” the release added.

Andy Treadwell, CEO of event organiser Verventia, said, “The Thailand Yacht Show is an international showcase for Thailand’s yachting and luxury lifestyle, and its world-renowned hospitality culture. We are here to promote Thailand and Phuket as the main hub for high-spending yacht tourism and for the international yachting industry in Asia.

“This island is now recognised as the centre of one of the most beautiful yachting destinations in the world – the ASEAN seas rank alongside the Mediterranean and the Caribbean in terms of destinations, dive spots, beaches and tropical islands just waiting to be discovered.”

At the opening ceremony, Governor Phakaphong noted, “We are delighted that the Thailand Yacht Show is becoming an event of international standing, bringing together brands and dealers of the highest quality and international repute to present their best products at the Show.

“Through the Thailand Yacht Show, Phuket gets closer to its objective of becoming the preferred winter destination for high-value international yachting tourists. The global spotlight shines on Thailand with the Show combining the very best aspects of the yacht and superyacht lifestyle, bringing the biggest and most important brands to showcase their newest products and to do business on the beautiful shores of Phuket. All of this translates into direct and indirect economic benefit for our local economy.”

Richard Allen, General Manager of Simpson Marine, was proud of his office’s involvement with the show. “We are very pleased with our confirmed line-up at the 2020 Thailand Yacht Show. We will present six yachts including at least three Asia Premieres which is a great achievement and a showcase of Simpson Marine’s rich portfolio of the world’s leading brands.

“There will be something for everyone with models from San Lorenzo, Monte Carlo Yachts, Fairline Yachts, Benneteau, Lagoon Catamarans, and Aquila Power Catamarans. In addition, we will be promoting our own services with great offers on Yacht Charter both in Thailand and the rest of the world. Our Yacht Care Team will have packages for yacht owners seeking care-free ownership and we will also be offering advice on yacht registration as Simpson Marine is an authorised agent for the Langkawi Yacht Registry.

“As in every year, the show is a great chance to meet new and existing owners and yachting enthusiasts from Thailand and abroad. I look forward to seeing everyone there,” Mr Allen said.

Leading superyacht broker and Ferretti dealer Lee Marine will be displaying Asia Premières from Custom Line, Riva and Riviera, as well as two large yachts under the Northrop & Johnson flag.

CEO Joshua Lee commented, "We are continuing to support the Thailand Yacht Show as it is the main platform for our industry here. We also believe the show organiser's efforts to open Thailand to foreign superyacht tourism will one day be rewarded, and we will all benefit hugely from that – most of all Thailand!”

Boat Lagoon Yachting will showcase a Thailand premiere, the Princess Y85, a special edition from a collaboration between Pininfarina and Princess design studio, with the latest in technology and advanced build-quality Princess is known for, as well as another new special edition, the Princess F62.

The company is also the distributor of the ocean-going luxury RIBS from Sacs Marine, and will be presenting a Sacs Rebel 47, flagship of the Sacs range, the most stylish and luxurious 15m RIB on the market. Completing their front-row line-up is the Jeanneau Cap Camarat10.5Wa – another Thailand premiere.

One of Thailand’s major dealers of ever-more popular sailing and power catamarans, Multihull Solutions, will present Asian and world premieres from NEEL Trimarans and Asia Catamarans respectively.

Looking forward to the fifth edition of TYS is General Manager Andrew de Bruin. "We have some terrific boats at TYS this year, and we’re finding the market demand for our speciality catamarans keeps on growing. We’ve always had good results from this show, and it’s really important that everyone continues to support – one day it will grow into something really special for the region.”

First time exhibitor at TYS 2020 is Asia Yachting, the fast-growing and highly successful dealer of Monte Carlo Yachts and Prestige Yachts from Hong Kong, now with an extended territory including Thailand and Singapore.

CEO Olivier Besson is enthusiastic about the opportunities in the region that the Thailand and Singapore Yacht Shows present.

“We are excited to be opening a new office in Phuket which will enable us to focus on sales in Southeast Asia, where we expect the market to grow considerably over the next few years. We are aware of all the efforts that TYS and SYS show organisers Verventia have been putting into developing the industry here, and we are delighted to support that effort – and hopefully make a few sales.”

Lovers of all things Italian will rejoice as famed boat builder Azimut Yachts will display two brand-new models, and another highly successful British brand Sunseeker will also have a front-line showpiece yacht to demonstrate the ultimate in high-fashion luxury boating.

Visitors to the Thailand Yacht Show 2020 will find a whole host of new features, including interactive demonstrations, special Children’s Day events, art exhibitions and an artistic masterclass, live music, fashion shows and a veritable smorgasbord of food and beverage options – including a brand- new Floating Bar in the heart of the marina.

The show’s main draw, of course, is the world-class selection of yachts and boats of all shapes and sizes for visitors to admire and, no matter what your budget, to charter or purchase. From small sailboats to superyachts, RIB’s to jet-skis, navigation systems and chandlery to the latest water-sports toys, it’s all there. The Thailand Yacht Show is an immersive experience, offering the opportunity for first-timers to actually participate in the excitement of sailing a yacht from our Demonstration Platform.

For more information visit:

Website: www.thailandyachtshow.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thaiyachtshow/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thaiyachtshow/

Email: info@thailandyachtshow.com