Thailand Yacht Show: Multhull Solutions delivers exclusive Asia premiere of award-winning NEEL 51

Multihull Solutions will be staging exclusive launchings of four new catamaran launches at the 2020 Thailand Yacht Show from January 9-12.

marine
By Sponsored

Friday 10 January 2020, 01:00PM

Multihull Solutions will stage four exclusive launchings at the Thailand Yacht Show including the Asia premiere of the award-winning NEEL 51 trimaran.

The company will be holding the world premiere of the new Stealth 36e power catamaran and the Indigo 53 day-charter power catamaran as well as the exclusive Asia premieres of the award-winning NEEL 51 trimaran and Thailand premiere of the MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts.

The Stealth 36e is the latest power catamaran from Asia Catamarans and is set to impress with its outstanding efficiency and performance. The outboard-powered catamaran has a top speed of 22 knots, or for more economical cruising, its twin 50/60HP outboards burn just 16 litres per hour (total) at 16 knots.

The NEEL 51 has won almost all of the major boating awards since its launch, including 2018 European Yacht of the Year. A true evolution in multihull design, the NEEL 51 is ideal for family cruising, with easy handling by minimal crew and excellent bridge deck clearance for optimal comfort and safety.

The new Indigo 53 will also be launched at the show and the power catamaran is the ultimate vessel for commercial day charters and cruising, offering outstanding power, functionality and comfort.

The new MY 40 is expected to draw strong interest at the show with its flybridge and owner’s suite boasting unprecedented size for a boat of its class. The power catamaran delivers impressive offshore performance, expansive living spaces and a stylish and luminescent interior.

Multihull Solutions will also have representatives on its stand from Fountaine Pajot, ILIAD Catamarans, Ocean Voyager and Corsair Marine to discuss any queries regarding these leading brands.

Further information and inspection bookings for the new catamarans at the 2020 Thailand Yacht Show can be arranged by contacting Multihull Solutions Asia on +66 (0) 76 238 117, emailing info@multihullsolutions.asia or visiting www.multihullsolutions.asia

 

This article was featured in 'Set Sail', the companion guide published for the Thailand Yacht Show 2020, being held at Royal Phuket Marina. The show is open from 11am to 7pm daily until Sunday (Jan 12), when the show will close at 6pm.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show 2020.

