Thailand Yacht Show in Phuket to target superyacht tourism, charters

PHUKET: Hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and sponsored by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), February’s Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) will attract industry leaders and regional consumers alike by combining the best aspects of yacht charter, the boating industry and the maritime luxury lifestyle.

Tuesday 23 January 2018, 04:31PM

The key marine event will be held at the Ao Po Grand Marina, on Phuket’s east coast, on Feb 22-25.

At a press conference in Bangkok last week, Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung, TAT Executive Director of Product Promotion Department Nithee Seeprae and Andy Treadwell, CEO and Founder of the Thailand Yacht Show, along with numerous officials and key business leaders, gathered to re-confirm their commitment to promoting Thailand as Asia’s premier yachting hub.

Their objective is to position Thailand as a new luxury tourism destination for the world’s high-spending yachting community, said a release issued today (Jan 23), coinciding with the Phuket press launch of the event held at Ao Po Grand Marina early this afternoon.

The Thailand Yacht Show is conceived to promote superyacht charter holidays, yacht tourism and on-water sporting activities in one of the world’s most beautiful yet virtually undiscovered cruising destinations, to seasoned marine tourists as well as a new, affluent but as yet uninitiated, consumer audience from Asia, the release noted.

Unlike any other boat show in the region, TYS is conceived as a “try it and see” event which offers a truly immersive experience for newcomers, with cruises, demonstrations and yacht parties for guests to discover the lifestyle first hand, it added.

TYS boosts Thailand’s image as an international yachting and luxury tourism hub and will attract and engage foreign direct investment, positively impacting the high-end tourism industry in the region. The economic benefits for Thailand’s businesses will include the creation of more jobs and high-end leisure infrastructure and facilities, as well as developing existing first-class natural, cultural and lifestyle assets. All tourism service sectors will achieve positive economic impact and benefits, the release noted.

Mr Treadwell said, “Our aim is to make Phuket and Thailand the principal hub for yachting in Asia, and a new winter destination of choice for the global fleet of 5,000 superyachts which are predominantly based in the Mediterranean in the summer.

“Thailand’s beautiful yachting coastlines, dramatic landscapes, perfect year-round weather, and wonderful hospitality appeal to everyone, and with its excellent infrastructure, facilities, marinas and services to support at least 120 superyachts already, the country is a natural haven for nautical tourism.”

Bollywood

Through its partnership with the Thai government, the Thailand Yacht Show team is undertaking an international destination marketing campaign to bring yacht owners, as well as prospective charterers and buyers, to experience Thailand’s luxury maritime lifestyle first hand, the release explained today.

Some tax and immigration issues currently remain unresolved, but Treadwell believes the government’s enthusiastic and proactive stance on eventually changing these, reflects their genuine desire to get the world’s biggest superyachts coming to Thailand and the wider Asean region to spend their millions of tourism dollars, it added.

Renewable energy and latest developments towards sea conservation will be another highlight during the Thailand Yacht Show.

“Advances in sustainable technology in transport – the marine industry as well as the automotive sector – are creating a wave of new green products. These are quickly becoming very ‘current’, sought-after trends and we are going to be introducing some of the most recent ones at TYS,” Mr Treadwell said.

The lineup for the third edition of the Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) this year will feature more of the region’s premier yachting and luxury brands – from stylish superyachts to the latest launches. Local and international visitors will have a chance to view and even try out boats and yachts presented by the country’s leading boat dealers and yacht brokers.

The extraordinary scenery of Phang Nga Bay will serve as a backdrop for electric shows, parties and social gatherings including VIP events on board yachts and floating night-clubs. The popular Demonstration Platform returns again, allowing more intrepid guests to test the latest yachting toys and accessories, and engage in diverse on-water activities.

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show.

For enquiries about the Thailabnd Yacht Show, please contact: info@thailandyachtshow.com or visit: www.thailandyachtshow.com

 

 
