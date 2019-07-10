PHUKET: The Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) will return to the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina from Jan 9-12, 2020, the expo’s organisers have announced.

The four-day event will once again bring together a spectacular display of yachts, marine exhibits and lifestyle products, said a release issued today (July 10).

“The 2020 edition will welcome the region’s key players in the marine and luxury lifestyle industries, with over 90 brands and almost 50 yachts and superyachts on the water – including a selection of regional and world premieres,” the release noted.

“The Show’s superyacht rendezvous (TYSRV) will once again be moored off the stunning island of Koh Rang Noi with hourly ferry service out to visit the growing display of superyachts for sale and charter.

“We’ll be bringing even more vibrancy to the Marina with the launch of our new Floating Bar, the perfect setting for visitors to relax with friends - or close a deal - surrounded by some of the most desirable motor- and sailing-yachts in the region. In the Exhibition Hall, our bespoke VIP Lounge will offer existing boat and yacht owners, prospective buyers and high-level visitors a ‘smart-casual’ environment where they can relax away from the hustle and bustle of the Show,” the release said.

Exhibitors and visitors can look forward to an enhanced social programme of complementary events and family-friendly activities which will elevate the overall visitor experience.

“A daily-schedule of live music, fashion shows, family-orientated activities and car parades while the boardwalk will be a veritable smorgasbord of culinary delights and imbibing options.

The Demo Platform, will have crowds heading down to the Marina to try some of the many on-water activities on offer, from flyboards to sailing boats and paddle-boards, the Thailand Yacht Show ensures that play-time isn’t just for kids!” the release concluded.