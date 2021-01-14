BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand Yacht Show 2021 postponed

Thailand Yacht Show 2021 postponed

PHUKET: In light of the recent outbreak of coronavirus infections in Thailand and the latest announcement of restrictions on inter-provincial travel – with visitors to Phuket from Bangkok and other key regions now required to observe 14 days of quarantine on arrival – show organisers Verventia have regretfully announced the decision to postpone the 2021 Thailand Yacht Show, currently scheduled from February 11-14, until later in the year.

marinetourismtransporteconomics
By Press Release

Thursday 14 January 2021, 02:00PM

The 2021 edition of the popular Thailand Yacht show has been postponed. Image: Thailand Yacht Show

The 2021 edition of the popular Thailand Yacht show has been postponed. Image: Thailand Yacht Show

CEO Andy Treadwell said, “We have discussed the options with our principal stakeholders, and all agree that we have no choice in the matter. With only six weeks to go to show opening, and travel restrictions seeming likely to become more widely enforced over the next few weeks, it would simply be irresponsible to continue with plans to stage the show over the Chinese New Year period in February, even if it were allowed. Despite the financial hardships this will cause for our suppliers, our exhibitors, and for ourselves too, we are in full agreement with the government’s anti-COVID safety measures, and we will just have to wait for the situation to ease.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Thailand has been one of the most successful countries in managing the protection and recovery of its population. Despite the drastic effect this has had on tourism, one of its most important sources of income – normally around 20% of GDP, and considerably higher in Phuket – most observers respect and admire the government’s resolute adherence to strict containment measures. Economic recovery will be all the more certain in a tourism destination that can be seen to be permanently on guard to keep itself as safe as possible at all times. Treadwell continued: “Our own efforts to promote Thailand as Asia’s principal yachting hub and the new destination-in-waiting for ultra-high-spending global superyacht tourists, for which the government-initiated Thailand Yacht Show is the main annual marketing platform, will also be rewarded in the end. Just last week we had a meeting with the Thai Customs Department, who are now fully behind the project to allow foreign-flagged superyachts to charter in Thai waters.

“Once the remaining tax issues are resolved (soon now we hope!), more and more of them will want to come, stay the whole season, and spend their money here. This will be fantastic, not just for the superyacht agents, charter brokers, marina owners and the service suppliers, but for the whole of the industry – the “trickle-down” effect to all sectors of the leisure boating and hospitality industries will exponentially increase the positive economic impact. And the biggest beneficiary of all will be the local communities here in Thailand – the people who need it most. So we will continue to work hard to make this happen – as soon as we can make it happen safely.”

New dates for the show will be announced as soon as possible, likely in either June/July, or November.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

How to become a successful digital banker in Thailand
Phuket Heroines Festival reduced to merit-making activities only
Phuket EOC contact details released for visitors 
Trump impeached for unprecedented second time
CCSA urges workers to install virus app
Questions over Chinese vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Knife-wielding incident in Phuket Town ends with no injuries || January 13
Leatherback turtle nest found on Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach
Electricity outages to affect Kamala, Srisoonthorn
Phuket readies for local municipal elections
Cabinet approves relief on utility bills for homes, small businesses
Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas
Phuket Town incident with unstable drug addict brandishing knives ends safely
Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks
Local bodies can provide COVID jabs, says Anutin

 

Phuket community
Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

We all have known for years that Trump is a fool. And, he certainly deserves to be impeached. But,...(Read More)

Leatherback turtle nest found on Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach

I'm sure the turtle lovers are thankful for the information about where to find turtle eggs. :-|...(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

Kurt,the same time I was writing about allowance without quarantine you still kept insisting that it...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

It not even originated in China. The first case in Italy for example was traced back to September 20...(Read More)

Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

Impeach, indict convict and punish accordingly. Trump has not once recanted his lies about the stole...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

@thorfinger The day that Phuket will become an extension of China I'll be the first (followed by...(Read More)

Questions over Chinese vaccine

Hard to believe that WHO even suggested that 50% 'efficiency of Sinovac is enough, according Dr ...(Read More)

Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths

@ Pascale, Yup, tough laws, but no tough enforcement directing producers/great distributers.. 'E...(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

@Pascale. Original order Governor Phuket on 9 Jan was: "All red zone arrivals must Quarantine o...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

Seems the Phuket ASQ hotels become a kind of 'open meditation centers'. Great! Right? This ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 