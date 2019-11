Thailand Yacht Show 2020

Start From: Thursday 9 January 2020, 03:00PM to Sunday 12 January 2020, 09:00PM

The fifth edition of the Thailand Yacht Show returns to Royal Phuket Marina on the 9 – 12 January 2020. Firmly established as the leading yachting and luxury lifestyle event in the country, the Show will once again showcase spectacular displays of yachts, marine exhibits and lifestyle products, plus an improved programme of side-events, parties and family-friendly activities.