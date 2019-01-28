Thailand welcomed record 38.27mn tourists in 2018

THAILAND: Thailand saw a record 38.27 million tourists in 2018, up 7.5% from 2017, the Tourism Ministry said today (Jan 28).

By Bangkok Post

Monday 28 January 2019, 02:07PM

Workers prepare plates of mango with sticky rice, a popular local dessert for thousands of Chinese tourists, in an outdoor banquet in Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province outside Bangkok on Jan 20, 2019 as part of a government promotion to attract more Chinese tourists. The huge event aims to set a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of mango sticky rice. Photo: Bangkok Post

The country’s December tourist arrivals were 3.85 million, the ministry said in a statement. Chinese tourists are returning after a slowdown sparked by a tour boat tragedy that triggered concerns about safety standards. The number of Chinese holidaymakers rose 2.8% in December from a year earlier, to 838,634. Chinese visitors are the top source of foreign receipts in an industry that makes up about a fifth of the economy. Foreign tourist receipts directly account for about 12% of Thailand's gross domestic product. Tourism is a key engine of growth, but managing the influx is a challenge amid pressure on the environment as well as clogged international airports. Arrivals are projected to climb about 8% from last year’s 38.3 million, the Tourism Ministry said in a briefing today in Bangkok. To put that in perspective, the flood of arrivals exceeds the population of Canada. For 2019, the ministry expects 41.1 million tourists to spend B2.21 trillion. The number of visitors from China is projected to rise 11% to 11.69 million, it said. “The 41 million is a projection from the current trend,” Tourism Minister Weerasak Kowsurat said at the briefing. “If we actually really reach that level, I’ll have a headache.” Read original story here.