Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand warms to China’s ventures

Thailand warms to China’s ventures

THAILAND: The Chinese government is ready to enable an expansion of investments in Thailand and connect its Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) with the Thai government’s flagship Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged yesterday (Oct 15).

ChineseconstructionCOVID-19Coronaviruseconomicstransport
By Bangkok Post

Friday 16 October 2020, 09:44AM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during their meeting at Government House yesterday (Oct 15). Photo: courtesy of Government House.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during their meeting at Government House yesterday (Oct 15). Photo: courtesy of Government House.

The GBA is a megalopolis, also known as the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone, consisting of nine cities and two special administrative regions in southern China. The pledge was made by Mr Wang during his meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Other key areas of investment cooperation which Thailand and China are jointly developing are digital, big data and 5G technologies and the development of the digital economy, said Mr Anucha. While the world faces challenges handling the COVID-19 pandemic, both countries see this as an opportune time to work more closely together for the recovery of their economies, Gen Prayut said in his speech at the meeting yesterday.

Mr Wang said it was a great honour for him to be the first foreign minister to visit Thailand since the COVID-19 outbreak began earlier this year, said Mr Anucha. Mr Wang congratulated Gen Prayut on Thailand’s success in containing the outbreak.

Gen Prayut commended China on its COVID-19 vaccine development that has already entered Phase 3 of human trials and praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for vowing to make the new COVID-19 vaccine a “global public good”, said Mr Anucha. Mr Wang said China will give priority to countries in the same region and those considered to be China’s friends.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police seek protest pair accused of intending harm to the Queen
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Occupy Bangkok begins? Phuket hostage drama! || October 15
Phuket Vegetarian Festival hoped to generate more than B350mn
New Normal the rule for Phuket Veg Fest
Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains
Six jailed over Lunlabelle death
COVID-19 batters Phuket tax revenues
Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell
Hostage drama over Phuket drugs arrest ends peacefully
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protesters march in Bangkok! Electrical fire on Bangla? || October 14
Overnight water supply outages to affect parts of Thalang, Chalong
Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire
Heavy rains cause neighbourhood landslide
Thailand to make and supply AstraZeneca COVID jab
Large crowds flock to pay respects to King Rama IX

 

Phuket community
Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

I saw the dictator met with the Chines Foreign minister, no doubt to grovel and to show pinochio is ...(Read More)

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

Do the same people ( company)who build the road also repair them and also get paid ? Again and again...(Read More)

Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

Kurt, are you hallucinating ? Where did I comment ? You need to change your meds !...(Read More)

Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

K...yes there is. Consult a lawyer....(Read More)

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

and they want to go to space......(Read More)

Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

Pity that peaceful demonstrations for a Thai Democracy are now blocked. Seems the rulers don't ...(Read More)

Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

Dek doesn't want to understand that there are no rental contracts with a clause regarding the pr...(Read More)

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

And the rain continues to wash away the earth supporting the left over of the road. 1 More week, and...(Read More)

Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

Oh, and (keeping this vague) there have already for a long time been plenty of 'encounters' ...(Read More)

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

Another piece of Thai ,engineering,...LOL...normally you use press piles here to support the road at...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 