THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand turn to Tammy for inspiration

Thailand turn to Tammy for inspiration

TENNIS: Tamarine Tanasugarn will partner Watsachol Sawatdee in the doubles event as Thailand take on the Philippines in the second Pool B tie of the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group II in Wellington, New Zealand, today (Feb 6).

Tennis
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 February 2020, 10:53AM

Thailand’s Tamarine Tanasugarn practises in New Zealand yesterday. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Tamarine Tanasugarn practises in New Zealand yesterday. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand defeated Turkmenistan 3-0 in their opening match while the Philippines beat Guam by the same scoreline on Tuesday (Feb 4) at Renouf Tennis Centre.

There is no change in the singles line-up with both Chompoothip Jundakate and Anchisa Chanta being picked for the Philippines tie.

Veteran star Tamarine, who turns 43 in May, has replaced Tamachan Momkoonthod, who partnered Watsachol against Turkmenistan.

“The Philippine team have shown some really good form in their opening tie and it will not be an easy match for us,” said Thailand manager Somsak Rintranurak.

“This tie will decide which team will become group winners and qualify for the final round. I believe we can beat them.”

Tamarine commented: “We hope that the weather, especially the wind, won’t be a problem during the match against the Philippines.

La Boucherie

“I have been picked to team up with Watsachol and I am ready to play.”

Somsak said the players are a lot more relaxed after their opening victory on Tuesday.

“The players had a good practice session today - no injury worries or any sickness. They are all in relaxed mood after they got the first win against Turkmenistan,” he said.

Pool A features hosts New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore and Mongolia.

The winners of each pool will play off to determine which nation will advance to Group I.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tokyo Olympic boss ‘extremely worried’ about deadly virus
Thailand roast Turkmenistan in Fed Cup opener
Klopp absent as Liverpool youngsters reach FA Cup fifth round
South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show
Thais suffer early setback in Tokyo bid
Phuket confirmed as future venue for Amazing Thailand Marathon
What we learned from the opening round of the Six Nations
Comeback king Mahomes sparks Chiefs to Super Bowl win
Liverpool move 22 points clear as Manchester City lose at Spurs
Kenin triumphs at Australian Open
Djokovic beats Thiem in five-set epic to win eighth Australian Open
Political storm hits Super Bowl as candidate ads make debut
Klopp plays down record-breaking Reds as title looms near
Phuket charity golf event confirmed to aid victims of the Australian bushfire disaster
KCC continues winning streak, holding off brave Misfits

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Private water sources will run out too in a few months.. The idea that someone on Phuket can own wa...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Hand sitting and wait till end of April, May or mother nature will bring rain? That I call gambling ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

This is the first admitting from lower Phuket Officials that Phuket is in a water crisis. The govern...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

In USA - 61,000 deaths from flu every year. " CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in be...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

Good grief, please spare a kind thought for this young woman whose life is gone, and to all who love...(Read More)

Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

Didn't see her own future...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

The Property Management Office would like to make owners and residents aware, that the Cherngtalay ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Who was it said there was no water shortage, lets hope the lack of tourists helps this situation, an...(Read More)

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

" It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN" Capt.,you must be...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Kurt, I hate to be the one to give you bad news, but... Not only are we all at imminent risk from wa...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 