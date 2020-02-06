Thailand turn to Tammy for inspiration

TENNIS: Tamarine Tanasugarn will partner Watsachol Sawatdee in the doubles event as Thailand take on the Philippines in the second Pool B tie of the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group II in Wellington, New Zealand, today (Feb 6).

Tennis

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 February 2020, 10:53AM

Thailand’s Tamarine Tanasugarn practises in New Zealand yesterday. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand defeated Turkmenistan 3-0 in their opening match while the Philippines beat Guam by the same scoreline on Tuesday (Feb 4) at Renouf Tennis Centre.

There is no change in the singles line-up with both Chompoothip Jundakate and Anchisa Chanta being picked for the Philippines tie.

Veteran star Tamarine, who turns 43 in May, has replaced Tamachan Momkoonthod, who partnered Watsachol against Turkmenistan.

“The Philippine team have shown some really good form in their opening tie and it will not be an easy match for us,” said Thailand manager Somsak Rintranurak.

“This tie will decide which team will become group winners and qualify for the final round. I believe we can beat them.”

Tamarine commented: “We hope that the weather, especially the wind, won’t be a problem during the match against the Philippines.

“I have been picked to team up with Watsachol and I am ready to play.”

Somsak said the players are a lot more relaxed after their opening victory on Tuesday.

“The players had a good practice session today - no injury worries or any sickness. They are all in relaxed mood after they got the first win against Turkmenistan,” he said.

Pool A features hosts New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore and Mongolia.

The winners of each pool will play off to determine which nation will advance to Group I.