Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action

Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys both out of action

PHUKET: The two tsunami-warning buoys deployed west of Phuket that Thailand is responsible for maintaining are both out of action, the National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC) in Bangkok has confirmed.

disastersSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 15 September 2020, 04:42PM

The tsunami-warning buoy in the ‘Bay of Bengal array’ has been broken into and scavenged for parts. Photo:NOAA

The tsunami-warning buoy in the ‘Bay of Bengal array’ has been broken into and scavenged for parts. Photo:NOAA

The buoy has been out of action since January. Screenshot NOAA

The buoy has been out of action since January. Screenshot NOAA

The buoy has been out of action since January. Screenshot NOAA

The buoy has been out of action since January. Screenshot NOAA

The ‘Bay of Bengal array’ of tsunami warning buoys. Image: NOAA

The ‘Bay of Bengal array’ of tsunami warning buoys. Image: NOAA

The second tsunami-warning buoy, ‘Station 23461’, is now missing from its usual location in the Andaman Sea, some 280km northwest of Phuket. It is believed to have broken loose from its mooring to the sea floor after being struck by a fishing boat, again. Photo: NOAA

The second tsunami-warning buoy, ‘Station 23461’, is now missing from its usual location in the Andaman Sea, some 280km northwest of Phuket. It is believed to have broken loose from its mooring to the sea floor after being struck by a fishing boat, again. Photo: NOAA

The good news is that the second tsunami-warning buoy, ‘Station 23461’, is still transmitting real-time data, including its location. Screenshot: NOAA

The good news is that the second tsunami-warning buoy, ‘Station 23461’, is still transmitting real-time data, including its location. Screenshot: NOAA

« »

One of the tsunami-warning buoys has been scavenged for its components, while the other is still relaying real-time data, has come loose from its sea-floor mooring and is drifting aimlessly some 200km west of Phuket, Dr Prasong Thammapala, Acting Director of the NDWC’s Information Technology and Communication Center, told The Phuket News.

However, Dr Prasong urged people to not panic, as the “outer” warning buoy, located some 600 nautical miles west of Phuket, is just one of an array of tsunami-warning buoys that are still functioning.

The ‘Bay of Bengal array’ was created by an international project with different countries responsible for their own warning buoys, with all of them feeding real-time data to a tsunami-alert system monitored by the United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), he said.

“The other warning buoys feed data into the same network. If an underwater earthquake strikes out there, we will be notified by the same system,” Dr Prasong explained.

“Please do not panic or be afraid that we will miss any signs of an earthquake,” he repeated.

The Indian Navy contacted the NDWC in January to inform them that the Thailand buoy in the Bay of Bengal array, designated ‘Station 23401’, had been damaged, Dr Prasong said.

“They took photos showing that the buoy had been broken into. The battery and the equipment were taken out,” he added.

Just making arrangements to repair the buoy has already proved a challenge, Dr Prasong said.

Kvik Phuket

Many budgets have been stripped down to fund COVID-relief projects, and getting a NOAA expert to fly in from the US to make sure that the equipment re-installed into the buoy is properly calibrated to stream data into the NOAA-operated network is proving cumbersome.

“We can not fix this by ourselves. It involves sensitive information in order to connect to the satellite system. We need experts from NOAA to do this part,” Dr Prasong said.

“I have  already contacted them in the US to send an expert to Thailand, but the COVID-19 restrictions are making this difficult,” he added.

Meanwhile, the second tsunami-warning buoy, ‘Station 23461’, is now missing from its usual location in the Andaman Sea, some 280km northwest of Phuket.

The good news is that the buoy is still transmitting real-data, including its GPS location, Dr Prasong explained.

“I think that a fishing boat has hit it again, breaking its mooring to the sea floor,” he said.

“But we are still receiving data from it, including its location, which makes it much easier to find and return it to its proper location.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai visa round-up! Army ready for protest riots? Killer ex-minister! || September 15
New partnership between Thanyapura, Phuket and StemCells21, Bangkok
Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy
Electricity outage to hit Patong 
Police make quick work of mobile phone thief
AustCham Briefing, Sundowners return to Phuket with TAT guest speaker
Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth
Micro-school ‘shows need for reforms’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More rain in Thailand as Phuket weather looks wet! Fridays to be weekly holiday? || September 14
Hunt continues for crocodile at Saphan Hin
Phuket artists continue food security charity drive
Japan ruling party elects Yoshihide Suga as PM successor
Power outage to affect road beside Wat Chalong
THA draws up support plan

 

Phuket community
OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

@JohnC, lift the brain blinds. It doesn't matter where someone is to comment. Right? Understand ...(Read More)

Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy

Why not all the time once in 14 days a 4 day holiday? That would be great 'injections' by go...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

@kurt Can hope you will be leaving soon too? Would be the best news ever on this site....(Read More)

Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth

Wow,find Phosphine ? on an rocky planet other than earth ! How many rocky planets to we knew? What ...(Read More)

Former anti-corruption chief aiming to restore faith in Thailand’s justice system

Sounds like a job for the mission impossible team. You have a very steep uphill battle. good luck wi...(Read More)

Tourism Minister pins hopes on events to boost Phuket economy

No foreign tourists will come with that useless fit to fly paper ( how much to pay for that?) and ne...(Read More)

Hunt continues for crocodile at Saphan Hin

The drive to and from Saphan Hin is infinitely more dangerous than a solitary croc. I never underst...(Read More)

Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor

as soon as 1 country defies W.H.O. and ignores their non science based corona virus PCR test and all...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Another example which proofs that NOT to invest anything in LOS is the only right choice. Luckily ne...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A uniformed response

@Kurt . Countries like Italy or Greece will be happy to hear that they have to welcome every boat w...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential

 