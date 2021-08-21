Thailand’s Tourism Authority considers Travel Bubbles with Asian countries

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced a marketing plan focusing on Asian territories with lower infection rates, such as China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 21 August 2021, 01:52PM

Travel bubbles with Asian countries are back on agenda. Photo: NNT

TAT Deputy Governor Thanet Phetsuwan said TAT offices across the region have been tasked with promoting Thailand as a holiday destination to vaccinated Asian tourists, as data from the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus tourism schemes indicate the number of Asian tourists is lower than arrivals from Europe and the US, reports state news agency NNT. The governor said he will talk to the new Chinese ambassador to Thailand about the possibility of allowing Chinese citizens to travel abroad, while the TAT is also preparing for talks with South Korea to launch a tourist-exchange program, or travel bubble, without the need for quarantine. The agency is considering the timing and procedures for the program’s launch, once the COVID-19 situation in Thailand improves. In addition, the TAT will ask other regional countries, such as Singapore, to help reduce the expense of 14-day quarantine for its nationals returning from Thailand.