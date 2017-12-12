The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Thailand tops road death ranking list

NATIONWIDE: Thailand now tops the rankings as the country with the highest death rate in road accidents, according to one global survey.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 12 December 2017, 08:37AM

The road death rate in Thailand makes the country surpass other deadliest countries. Photo: Chanat Katanyu
The road death rate in Thailand makes the country surpass other deadliest countries. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Despite government attempts to reduce the number of casualties, a seminar on road safety was told yesterday (Dec 11) that Thailand now tops the road death list on the World Atlas website.

“The road death rate in Thailand is a matter of extreme concern as the country now ranks first, surpassing the deadliest country in the last survey, Libya,” Thaejing Siripanit, secretary-general of the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, told the seminar.

He was referring to rankings published in November by the website which gives appraisals on various topics, among them road safety.

World Atlas, which provides online information on travel, society, economics and environment, ranked 30 countries around the world.

Thailand’s estimated road traffic death rate (per 100,000 population) stands at 36.2 this year, followed by Malawi (35) and Liberia (33.7).

African countries filled most top-10 slots.

The World Health Organisation, meanwhile, ranks Thailand as the second deadliest country, behind Libya from a survey of 180 countries.

The World Atlas ranking matches death cases in road accidents compiled by the foundation. Last year, up to 22,000 people, or an average of 50 to 60 people a day, died in car crashes, said Dr Thaejing.

A few suggestions to boost road safety were proposed at the seminar. Among them was promoting the use of dashboard video cameras, or “dash cams” in the hope footage of bad driving posted online will deter motorists from driving illegally and unsafely.

Dr Thaejing suggested the government make installing dash cams a priority, believing it will go well with its much-touted Thailand 4.0 policy, which promotes technological advances to improve public services.

The cameras will record all events happening in front of cars. This will make motorists think twice before committing mistakes, he said.

Dr Thaejing said video clips going viral on social media can be a tough punishment. Wrongdoers could face heavy criticism and even lose their jobs.

His foundation wants dash cams fitted in at least 80% of cars.

He said he once proposed the policy to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who expressed enthusiasm for the idea.

However, since Gen Prayut instructed officials to work on a policy plan in May last year, there has been little progress, Dr Thaejing said.

Dr Thaejing questioned the enforcement of laws that have been in effect for many years but which have failed to curb dangerous driving, mainly by drunk drivers. Many Thais are “well aware of the laws but simply ignore them,” he said.

Read original story here.

 

 
opinioated farange | 12 December 2017 - 23:52:37

I live in kamala & on my way out last night the lights were on red for traffic going south and 3 motorbikes + a car went through on red. Then whilst on my way home turning right by the lights by the Beer Garden the lights were green for me to go and a motorbike came through them on re and I had to "drop" my bike rather than him. Camera's everywhere

crispy | 12 December 2017 - 18:59:52

dash cams will do nothing except aid insurance companies wriggle out of claims , driver attitude is what needs to change and real policing and enforcement of road rules

CaptainJack69 | 12 December 2017 - 12:15:23

"Many Thais are well aware of the laws but simply ignore them"

It doesn't take a "Doctor" to grasp this simple yet fundamental fact.  What's shocking is that so many Thai's actually remain ignorant of the law.  They don't JUST ignore it, they don't even know they're doing wrong (even when it should be obvious).

We need education, enforcement and cultural pressure to compel change.

malczx7r | 12 December 2017 - 12:13:54

Congratulations to the Police for doing nothing to enforce laws and allow the death and carnage to continue!

simon01 | 12 December 2017 - 11:48:26

Really....That is a surprise...From what we see on Phukets roads its amazing there are not dozens killed everyday. The driving on Phuket is shockingly bad especially the so called professional drivers like Tuk Tuks, mini buses, taxis, big buses and delivery and construction vans and lorries. There is no road safety on phuket. No controls and certainly no driving tests that are visible on the road

Pauly44 | 12 December 2017 - 11:37:24

No doubt been top of the list or world's worst drivers for many years with unreliable statistics, wow what an achievement for a small country, bonkers!

Kurt | 12 December 2017 - 11:24:37

Bravo, finally Thailand at the top of something!
Proven now that these 7 days of danger programs in tents at road sites not contribute to any learning curve among road users.
They simply not give a damn about road safety and traffic rules.
And I do know to many who got a driving license without ever been driving ( driving lessons) on a public road.

marcher | 12 December 2017 - 11:11:19

Congratulations! At last Thailand is top of the world at something. but very surprised it was not achieved longago

Mj | 12 December 2017 - 11:03:18

Why not start with a REAL annually Car/Whicle inspection and then really enforce the law regarding fines for not obey the traffic rules.
Now you can see a policeman on his motorbike waiting for green light surrounded by a number of motorbikes driver without helmet. The Policeman DO NOTHING

BenPendejo | 12 December 2017 - 10:57:50

So there we have it, a #1 worst ranking, and the primary solution that "Dr" Thaejing comes up with is dash cams, which is nothing more than a source of entertainment for our morbid curiosities. One thing for sure, is that as long as Thai officials keep coming up with such inane ideas to solve this deadly and crippling problem, Thailand stands to maintain this shameful distinction for a long time.

Page: First | 1 | 2 | Last Matches 11 result(s)
