BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand tops 5G smartphone market

Thailand tops 5G smartphone market

BUSINESS: Thailand recorded the largest 5G-enabled smartphone shipments in Asean last year, buoyed by broader availability of 5G handsets, pent-up demand and COVID-19 government subsidies, says IT market research company IDC.

technology
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 13 March 2022, 02:15PM

A woman checks out a smartphone at a Mobile Expo held at Bitec Bang Na in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post

A woman checks out a smartphone at a Mobile Expo held at Bitec Bang Na in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post

“We see 5G-enabled smartphones contributed more than one-third of the total market in Thailand in the last quarter and full year of 2021 thanks to Apple’s iPhones and affordable Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy A52s, vivo Y76 and Redmi Note 10,” said Teerit Paowan, client devices market analyst at IDC Thailand.

In Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, Thailand was behind only India and South Korea in terms of 5G smartphone shipments, he said.

According to IDC’s “Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker”, Thailand’s handset shipments reached 20.9 million units in 2021, up 20.9% from a year earlier, the biggest growth among Asean countries.

For the fourth quarter alone, the market grew 16.6% year-on-year to 5.5mn units, supported by the lifting of the lockdown and seasonal promotional campaigns, reports the Bangkok Post.

In the fourth quarter, mobile operators contributed to almost a third of the smartphone market as the newly launched iPhone 13 series gained popularity.

“Last year was exceptionally strong due to pent-up demand, COVID-19 cash subsidies and a wider availability of affordable 5G smartphones,” Mr Teerit said.

“IDC expects flat growth in 2022, but that is still 14% higher than pre-pandemic 2019.”

Phuket Property

Referring to the planned merger of True Corporation and Total Access Communication Plc (DTAC), the No 2 and No 3 mobile operators, he said the move “is likely to result in strong competition between the resulting top two telcos to expand their subscriber bases in the short term.”

“However, supply constraints will continue to be a bottleneck, at least in the first half of 2022,” said Mr Teerit.

In the fourth quarter, Samsung remained in the top position for Thailand in terms of shipments, followed by Xiaomi, which climbed two spots, supported by the expansion of its offline channel.

Apple jumped two spots to third, driven by the launch of the new iPhone 13 series. Oppo, which faced tight supply at the low-end of its 4G portfolio, dropped two tiers to fourth in the final quarter.

Vivo fell two spots to fifth as it was hit hard by supply shortages for the low-end Y-Series.

Mr Teerit said smartphone supply has been constrained, particularly for low-end 4G handsets.

“Some of the smaller players such as HMD [Nokia], Lenovo [Motorola] and TCL made big leaps in the market during this time because of their focus on the affordable segment, which was supply-constrained,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Roadshow aims to attract Saudi tourists after thawing of relations
Wreath-laying ceremony takes place at Heroines Monument
Phuket Opinion: Get well soon
China records nearly 3,400 daily virus cases in worst outbreak in two years
Shackleton’s lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica
UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine war
Top cop’s son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed
Phuket marks 464 new COVID cases, one new death
Police nab gun-toting duo of thieves
Heroines Festival celebrations underway
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’
Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions
Russia squeezes Kyiv as ‘unimaginable’ tragedy looms in Ukraine
Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians
Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Get well soon

Police general half a billion dollars in 'unusual wealth', Thai Gov't contribution to Uk...(Read More)

Wreath-laying ceremony takes place at Heroines Monument

Researching this ancient 'battle' makes for interesting reading. More of a 1 month siege tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Get well soon

2 million baht really is embarrassing, and this article does a great job of shaming the Thai governm...(Read More)

Phuket call centre to help Russians, Ukrainians stuck in Thailand well received

Thailand dont need to help russians but stupid russian government need to do it...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Thats normal Thai government love too much russians tourists... All the counties boycott russian pay...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Get well soon

A fantastic reality reflecting piece of Phuket News Opinion. It shows what Thailand lacks, ... digni...(Read More)

Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

Wait, the minister of tourism and the minister of digital economy are the same person? Why not have ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Complete a-moral thinking of mr Bhummikitti in trying to avoid/sabotage the International sanctions ...(Read More)

Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

Yeah, sure, Phuket the big techno giant, like putting up the traffic cams that worked for about 1 mo...(Read More)

Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities

Revise after revise. Flip-flop-flip-flop. Remember, 2 weeks ago we had a revise---> Raised 'N...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 