Thailand ‘top pick’ for CNY holidays

BANGKOK: Thailand is the world’s No 1 most-searched travel destination ahead of Chinese New Year week, with Suvarnabhumi Airport expecting to see over 1.8 million incoming passengers from today (Jan 16) until Jan 28.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Monday 16 January 2023, 09:05AM

Officials welcome the first group of Chinese tourists to arrive in Thailand at Suvarnbhumi airport on Jan 9. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said yesterday (Jan 15) that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased to see Thailand reach top in the survey carried out by travel marketing platform Sojern.

The platform said Thailand went up another place after finishing second last year, reports the Bangkok Post.

This time around, searches involving the kingdom comprised 26.7% of all travel-related queries on the region.

Asia Pacific will be popular among international tourists in 2023, with some speculating that tourism might be the only industry in the region to make a full recovery this year, he said.

Sojern also reported that flights to cities in the Asia Pacific region during Chinese New Year are most desirable among tourists from Singapore, the US, Thailand, Taiwan and Japan.

Meanwhile, Suvarnabhumi Airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn said the airport expects to see over 1.8mn passengers arriving during Jan 16-28, or an average of 139,938 passengers daily.

Of that figure, Mr Kittipong said that 1.3mn will be international tourists with 454,996 domestic travellers.

That would represent an increase of 10,965 arriving and departing flights during the time period or an average of 843 flights per day, with 7,635 international flights and 3,330 domestic flights, said Mr Kittipong.

The airport has boosted facilities by opening more check-in counters, making the baggage drop-off service available four hours before departure, and putting more staff on the immigration desks.

Specifically for Chinese New Year week, the airport also has provided interpreters to meet airlines’ requests.

Mr Kittipong added the airport had collaborated with its shops and restaurants to provide Chinese signs for Chinese tourists.

It has also prepared information videos in eight languages introducing transport options from the airport to the city such as Airport Rail Link, public buses and airport limousines.

Galong | 16 January 2023 - 11:17:05 

@JohnC I think the quality of the roads in Phuket are actually quite good and they are constantly making improvements. IMO, the problem is a serious lack of law enforcement, thus allowing big tour buses and vans to race down bike lanes and basically do whatever they want to get to the front. And yes, the upcoming influx of massive Chinese tour groups will make it MUCH WORSE.

JohnC | 16 January 2023 - 10:12:39 

What this means is once again Phuket's poor quality roads will be more crowded with large tour buses full of Chinese groups making them even more dangerous for the unwary. Good luck all you tourists renting scooters!

 

