Thailand to stage top Badminton events in 2022

BADMINTON: Thailand will host the Thomas & Uber Cup finals next year, it was confirmed yesterday (Oct 17).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 18 October 2021, 10:37AM

Thai Uber Cup players pose with their bronze medals in Aarhus, Denmark. Photo: Bangkok Post

After their successful campaign as the host nation in 2018, Thailand again has been chosen to host the world men’s and women’s team championships.

The tournament will take place between May 8-15, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand’s Uber Cup team won a bronze medal at this year’s championship after losing to China in the semi-finals in Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday (Oct 16).

It was the second time Thailand won the bronze in the world women’s team championship with their first coming in 2012.

They were runners-up to Japan in 2018 - their best ever Uber Cup result.

The Thomas Cup team were knocked out in the quarter-finals after losing to China.

Meanwhile, China’s Uber Cup team came from behind to defeat defending champions Japan 3-1 in the final at Ceres Arena on Saturday.

PKF Thailand

Japan got off to a strong start after Akane Yamaguchi overcame Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei 21-18, 21-10 in the opening singles match.

Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan pulled level for China after a two-hour marathon against Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in which the Chinese duo prevailed 29-27, 15-21, 21-18.

He Bingjiao gave China a 2-1 lead with a 21-9, 21-18 victory over Sayaka Takahashi before Haung Dongping and Li Wenmei sealed the title with a thrilling 24-22, 23-21 doubles win over Misaki Matsutomo and Nami Matsuyama.

Indonesia beat China in the Thomas Cup decider last night.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, Indonesia beat Denmark 3-1 while China defeated Japan by the same scoreline.

This year’s Thomas & Uber Cup finals were postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

