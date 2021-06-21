The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand to receive AstraZeneca vaccine donation from Japan

Thailand to receive AstraZeneca vaccine donation from Japan

THAILAND: It was confirmed today (June 21) by Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that Japan’s government will donate a supply of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By The Phuket News

Monday 21 June 2021, 05:58PM

Japan has secured enough AstraZeneca doses for 60 million people but is not administering it, as concerns linger about rare blood clots, deciding instead to jettison its supplies by way of donation to other countries. Photo: AFP

Japan has secured enough AstraZeneca doses for 60 million people but is not administering it, as concerns linger about rare blood clots, deciding instead to jettison its supplies by way of donation to other countries. Photo: AFP

The donation will help contribute to the national vaccine supply following a series of delays which have resulted in a consistent short fall with many hospitals having to cancel appointments due to lack of availability.

Anutin confirmed an official agreement would be inked on Thursday and the delivery of the vaccine is expected to be sometime in July although no specific numbers quantity wise were stated.

There has been a significant emphasis on the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced locally by Siam Bioscience, as part of the national drive that started earlier this month. Similar delays have impacted the likes of Taiwan, Malaysia and the Philippines who had placed orders with the Thai based pharmaceutical manufacturer.

The offer from Japan comes after it donated 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on June 6 to Taiwan which was struggling to secure sufficient numbers and had accused China of interference.

Japan had secured enough AstraZeneca doses for over 60mn of its citizens but is not administering the formula despite approving it, as concerns linger about rare blood clots.

Instead, it is prioritising administration of the Pfizer and Moderna formulas and has secured enough of both to potentially jettison its AstraZeneca stock.

So far, Thailand has fully vaccinated 2.1 million people out of its 66mn total population. The Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, some of which was donated by China, has been used in addition to the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Chulabhorn Royal Academy confirmed this morning that one million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, also produced in China, arrived in Thailand yesterday and should be able to be administered by hospitals as an alternative to the jabs provided by the government this coming Friday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 21 June 2021 - 19:24:41 

So this AZ vaccine farang can get in Phuket June 25-26 and 27 are this a test in Thailand or ?

Fascinated | 21 June 2021 - 19:22:21 

A bit ridiculous when Thailand is promoting itself as an AZ production hub. Guess the wheel came off this hub!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One more approval needed for Phuket reopening on July 1! Oil balls on Phuket beaches |:| June 21
Phuket tar balls ‘unlikely’ from Sri Lanka
More buses from Bangkok
Ministry defends decision to grant ThaiBev jab support
Phuket suffers sixth COVID death in ongoing outbreak
Sinopharm vaccines arrive in country
Government defends decision not to back UN Myanmar motion
Tourism authorities expect 600,000 tourists from Phuket Sandbox
Man electrocuted while repairing home jacuzzi
Oil spill tar balls wash ashore at Patong, Nai Yang
Huge changes for internet and Big Tech under US antitrust proposal
Phuket Opinion: Fingers crossed for July 1
Phuket marks two new COVID cases, total reaches 701
Chulalongkorn Hospital launches new transgender health clinic
Phuket fisheries chief defends blacktip shark fishing, ‘not illegal’

 

Phuket community
Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

@Christy Sweet Your Embassy is telling you bs ! Why don't you try to read the website and to r...(Read More)

Ministry defends decision to grant ThaiBev jab support

Of course the decision is defended and justified (by the person who made it) what else would you exp...(Read More)

Thailand to receive AstraZeneca vaccine donation from Japan

So this AZ vaccine farang can get in Phuket June 25-26 and 27 are this a test in Thailand or ?...(Read More)

Thailand to receive AstraZeneca vaccine donation from Japan

A bit ridiculous when Thailand is promoting itself as an AZ production hub. Guess the wheel came off...(Read More)

Ministry defends decision to grant ThaiBev jab support

One of the wealthiest and influential companies in the country asking for 'special' help- ho...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

Only Astra Zeneca avail to Farangs, my wife and I booked for Monday - perhaps govt read concerns fro...(Read More)

Tourism authorities expect 600,000 tourists from Phuket Sandbox

Over 60 or immune compromised only I'm informed by US Embassy. Given a choice I'll take th...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

US Embassy informs me within moments of inquiry only age 60 and above non work permit ( retirees) or...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

Not at all clear to me if I got registered or not- if I used the wrong tab or if "line" is...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

June 28 (not 18)...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Phuket Property

 