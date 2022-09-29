British International School, Phuket
Thailand to promote U.S. investment in EEC

Thailand to promote U.S. investment in EEC

BUSINESS: Thailand is seeking to attract more U.S. investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), particularly its renewable energy, digital economy and smart electronics sectors.


By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 30 September 2022, 09:00AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai affirmed this intention at a reception hosted by the U.S,–ASEAN Business Council and U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USCC) to honor the Thai delegation during the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Wednesday (Sept 28).

NNT reports that Don added that as host of APEC 2022, Thailand is also advancing the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model to generate more sustainable, resilient and balanced economic growth in the kingdom and all member economies.

To help advance the bilateral partnership, Don said incentives are being accelerated to encourage the growth of S-curve industries along the EEC, as well as those in the low-carbon, renewable and smart electronics industries.

The deputy premier later participated in the “Regional Pathways to the Global Goals: Asean’s Approach to SDG Implementation and Sustainable Post-COVID-19 Recovery” event to discuss collaboration in advancing a sustainable development agenda, particularly in the context of the post-pandemic recovery.

During the meeting, Don proposed a peaceful environment conducive to strengthening cooperation, building strategic trust and ensuring mutual benefits.

Additionally, he emphasized the need to further strengthen partnerships for the UN 2030 Agenda through synergy and multi-stakeholder engagement.

