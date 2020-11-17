BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand to host major IOC Youth festival this week

Thailand to host major IOC Youth festival this week

OLYMPICS: The finals of the inaugural United Through Sports World Virtual Youth Festival will be hosted in Thailand this week, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Patama Leeswadstrakul said yesterday (Nov 16).

OlympicsParalympics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 November 2020, 09:35AM

IOC member Patama Leeswadtrakul. Photo: Bangkok Post

IOC member Patama Leeswadtrakul. Photo: Bangkok Post

The event is backed by the IOC, International Paralymic Committee (IPC) and Special Olympics.

Over 100 international organisations and federations have joined forces for this event to promote the Olympic values of inclusion, equality and non-discrimination, Khunying Patama said.

Qualifying rounds are being played and the finals will take place from Thursday to Sunday, the Thai official said.

The tournament features thousands of youth of all abilities and educational backgrounds.

Patama said the event will help boost Thailand’s bid to host the Youth Olympic Games.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The opening ceremony will be held at the Arnoma Grand Bangkok on Thursday at 7pm.

Notable speakers at the function will include IOC president Thomas Bach, IPC president Andrew Parsons, Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis and former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon.

The Thai representatives at the ceremony will be Patama, who is also chair of the local organising committee, National Olympic Committee of Thailand president Prawit Wongsuwon, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Sport Authority of Thailand governor Gongsak Yodmani.

The closing ceremony will be at the Ambassador Hotel Bangkok on Sunday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hazmats on, star players out as Asian Champions League returns
Tearful Johnson captures Masters for second major title
Consistency pays as Joan Mir wins first MotoGP world championship
Hamilton equals Schumacher title record in Turkey domination
Stroll on shock pole in terrific Turkey
Argentina stun All Blacks for first ever win over New Zealand
Countdown on for the 2nd annual Phuket Yacht Club ‘Jai-Dee’ Regatta
Tokyo Olympic Games broadcast bonanza confirmed
Johnson, Thomas, Smith and Ancer share Masters lead
Scotland qualify for Euro finals to end long wait
Excitement grows as 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon Fast Approaches
Vagabonds offer complimentary rugby clinic for kids
Rugby shake-up goes on with new Autumn Nations Cup
Patong Penguins pip Thalang Cows in season showdown
Vietnamese Grand Prix axed as F1’s 2021 calender takes shape

 

Phuket community
Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

"The remark was about the airline,not about his flight/plane" Kurt,actually he said:"...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

No news! This, with all the enormous sale discounts, is going on for years already on Phuket. Who wa...(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

"Don't make from a mouse a elephant" LOl Kurt, where do you get those "sayings&q...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

Son Nam Na- thanks for raping the island out of greed. Karma's a beach. If it wasn't for COV...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

No sympathy, just jump on the over development bandwagon. Serves the right...(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

The remark was about the airline, not about his flight/plane....(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

The remark 'should be' is not a false thing. No professional airport staff, or all passenger...(Read More)

Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

Good to have economic experts like Kurt or Nasa12 ! Kurt, everything on Phuket is "closed and d...(Read More)

Let parliament do its job: Chuan

banning a feast- that really is clutching at straws. I bet the dinosaurs in the building will not go...(Read More)

Let parliament do its job: Chuan

No, protesters should not leave politicians alone. Politicians need to know what is living among the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point
AVC Engineering
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360

 