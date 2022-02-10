BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand to host first International Air Show in 2027

Thailand to host first International Air Show in 2027

BANGKOK: Thailand plans to host its first international air show in 2027 as part of its strategy to showcase itself as an aviation hub for ASEAN nations.

transporttourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 10 February 2022, 10:46AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Policy Committee on the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), and Pattaya City have announced plans to host the first-ever Thailand International Air Show.

The event, which will be held in 2027 at U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong province, is expected to help boost Thailand’s aviation industry to B1.2 trillion.

According to the announcement, the upcoming Air Show will be chaired by TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya. He emphasized the importance of holding events to boost the country’s reputation and promote Thailand as a world-leading manufacturer and exporter of aerospace components.

Chokchai Panyayong, an infrastructure development specialist on the EEC Policy Committee, said the event corresponds with U-Tapao Airport’s development policy and the EEC’s Eastern Aviation City. He noted that the government’s current aim is to encourage investment, innovation, and the development of more advanced technology for the country.

Meanwhile, Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem said the event will align with the city’s strategy to become a Smart City and hub for transportation, economic development and investment in the Eastern region.

He also said Pattaya City is proud to be Thailand’s representative for hosting such an event, which should boost the city’s and country’s reputation and economic growth.

More details of the event will be unveiled in 2023.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 10 February 2022 - 10:54:21 

aaaaaaaaaaaand ANOTHER hub!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marks 434 new COVID cases, one new death
Indonesia starts testing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans
Have a quick ATK before heading between the sheets
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Beer-pouring fight, Angry truckers, Thailand Pass Update || February 9
Hunt for Sandhu killers continues
Phuket expat tangled up in ’fake police’ scam
Beijing sells troubled Xinjiang as a winter sports paradise
Thailand Pass no longer allows approval within 24 hours of departure
PPAO rolls out Moderna mass vaccinations
Man pours beer on woman who turns out to be boxer
Over 1mn kilos of pork seized in hoarding crackdown
Court upholds sentence for corruption official who pointed gun at cabbie
Phuket marks 425 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Police assign 20 teams of officers to hunt two suspects in Jimi Sandhu murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search for Phuket assassins continues, Charges over restroom cameras? || February 8

 

Phuket community
Thailand to host first International Air Show in 2027

aaaaaaaaaaaand ANOTHER hub!...(Read More)

Have a quick ATK before heading between the sheets

When will this by now business cultivated Thai Covid-19 hysteria stops? Herd immunity was a fantasy,...(Read More)

Firefighters remain on watch in Nai Harn

Hot and dry, natural fire. Amazing. A fire is capable of burning when it is hot and dry sir, but the...(Read More)

PPAO rolls out Moderna mass vaccinations

--- Time to think and talk about it. Stop the vaccination mania industry. Step on the breaks....(Read More)

PPAO rolls out Moderna mass vaccinations

When vaccination hysteria stops? Know Thai who had 4 vaccinations within 1 year time. Crazy. Great c...(Read More)

Have a quick ATK before heading between the sheets

I'm going to have sex with my wife of 24 years on that day and if the DoH stupidly thinks we are...(Read More)

Man pours beer on woman who turns out to be boxer

Bet he got the shock of his life. Beware of Thai little wildcats! LOL....(Read More)

Hunt for Sandhu killers continues

..presume the killers to be foreigners both at least 180cm tall?? Great detective work! Look out any...(Read More)

Phuket expat tangled up in ’fake police’ scam

I'm surprised this guy has survived so long in Asia if he is that gullible. Stupidly transfers h...(Read More)

Police assign 20 teams of officers to hunt two suspects in Jimi Sandhu murder

So, how can the Thai Immigration accepts a non existing canadian passport as identification in their...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 