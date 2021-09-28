BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thailand to host Asian volleyball club tournaments

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand will host back-to-back international tournaments - the PPTV 2021 Asian Est Cola Women’s Club Volleyball Championship and the PPTV 2021 Asian Est Cola Men’s Club Volleyball Championship - at Terminal 21 in Nakhon Ratchasima from Oct 1-15, organisers said yesterday (Sept 27).

Volleyball
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 28 September 2021, 09:24AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, centre, presides over a press conference to launch the Asian men’s and women’s club volleyball championships. Photo: Bangkok Post

The annual continental club competitions return to the circuit this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports the Bangkok Post.

The two championships are jointly organised by the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), Nakhon Ratchasima province, the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and the Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA).

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry and other agencies are joining hands to organise the events to prove the country is ready to hold international sports tournaments.

The two championships will be held under the “bubble and seal” measures to ensure safety for athletes and other parties involved, he said.

“Thailand wants the tournaments to show it is ready to open the country, restore confidence among foreigners and boost the economy,” Phiphat told a press conference.

SAT governor Gongsak Yodmani added: “The volleyball championships will prove we are capable of hosting international events during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship is scheduled from Oct 1-7 featuring seven teams from four countries.

In Pool A are Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC (Thailand), Zhetyssu (Kazakhstan) and Choco Mucho (Philippines), while Pool B features 2019 runners-up and 2020 Thai League champions Supreme Chonburi, Altay (Kazakhstan), Rebisco Philippines and Saipa (Iran).

The men’s event will take place from Oct 8-15 with 10 teams from nine countries.

Pool A comprises of Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC (Thailand), CEB Sports Club (Sri Lanka), Burevestnik Almaty (Kazakhstan), Kazma Sport Club (Kuwait) and South Gas (Iraq).

Pool B features Sirjan Foulad Iranian, Al-Arabi Sports Club (Qatar), Diamond Food (Thailand), Rebisco Philippines and AGMK (Uzbekistan).

