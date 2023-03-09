Thailand to host Asian Athletics Championships

ATHLETICS: Thailand will host the 25th edition of the Asian Athletics Championships later this year, it has been confirmed.

Athletics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 March 2023, 10:00AM

Photo: Sports Authority of Thailand

It will be the first time Thailand has hosted the occasion sine its inception in 1973 and will be by far the largest athletics event ever organised and held in the country.

Pol. Gen. Sun Sarutanont, President of the Athletics Association of Thailand, confirmed the news on Wednesday (Mar 8), adding that it was a great honour for the country to be selected to host the auspicious occasion.

“Thailand is honoured to be selected by the Asian Athletics Federation (AAA) to host the 25th Asian Athletics Championships,” Pol. Gen. Sun commented.

“It is a privilege for the country to host the event for the first time ever, something made extra special considering this year marks the official 50th anniversary of the AAA, a landmark occasion,” he added.

The Championships will be held between July 12-16 at Supachalasai Stadium National Stadium in Pattaya and will serve as the qualification stage for athletes hoping to participate at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Aug 19-27.

It will also serve as an important pre-cursor to athletes who are striving to secure national team qualification and participation at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France next year.

It is the first time the Asian Athletics Championships has been held since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the 2021 event in Hangzhou, China.