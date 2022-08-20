Thailand to extend maximum stays for tourists

BANGKOK: Visitors to Thailand, entering the Kingdom on visa waiver agreements of with visas on arrival, will soon be able to stay in the country 15 days longer. This extension of stay durations will go into effect from October.



By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 20 August 2022, 10:19AM

Phuket’s Wat Chalong temple is still waiting to see foreign tourists in pre-COVID numbers. Photo: Novosti Phuketa

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the proposed 15-day maximum stay extension for international tourists, applicable to nationals of countries with visa waiver agreements and visas on arrival, reports state news agency NNT.

This new rule, effective from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2033, will extend the maximum stay period for those traveling from countries with visa waiver arrangements from 30 to 45 days, and tourists who are eligible for visas on arrival will be able to stay for up to 30 days, doubling the current 15-day period.

CCSA Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said this extension is aimed at promoting the recovery of the economy and businesses affected by the pandemic.

He said this campaign will help generate more income, by attracting more visitors and encouraging them to spend more.

Thailand’s tourism sector is gradually recovering from the pandemic. The country saw some 1.07 million international visitors in July 2022, and about 157 billion baht in tourism revenue from January to July 2022.

On the domestic tourism side, around 86 million trips have been made, with spending from domestic tourists recorded at 377.74 billion baht as of 17 August.

INDIANS TOP PHUKET ARRIVALS

In Phuket, Immigration officers at the airport reported 118,462 arrivals from abroad (number of people passing immigration control at the airports) in July only. The top-5 arriving nationalities for July were as follows:

India – 23,971 passengers; Australia – 13,481; Singapore – 9,513; UK – 8,027; Malaysia – 6,206;

Also among the key markets were Germany (4,213 arrivals in July), USA (3,947), Saudi Arabia (3,414). Russian Federation provided 2,394 arrivals in July.

For the whole period from May 1 (the introduction of No-Quarantine scheme) and August 19, the Phuket International Airport recorded 396,982 arrivals from abroad. The top-10 foreign markets were as follows: