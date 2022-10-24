British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand ‘to benefit from Xi’s ascension,’ say academics

Thailand ‘to benefit from Xi’s ascension,’ say academics

BANGKOK: Maintaining neutrality and a balanced foreign policy amid rising tensions among global powers will help Thailand benefit from China’s new administration, which comprises mostly reform-minded executives, according to academics.

ChinesetourismCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Monday 24 October 2022, 09:53AM

People watch a live broadcast of China’s President Xi Jinping speaking during the introduction of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo Standing Committee, on a screen at a shopping mall in Qingzhou yesterday (Oct 23). Photo: AFP

People watch a live broadcast of China’s President Xi Jinping speaking during the introduction of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo Standing Committee, on a screen at a shopping mall in Qingzhou yesterday (Oct 23). Photo: AFP

They were expressing their views after Chinese leader Xi Jinping yesterday (Oct 23) secured a third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with a new leadership dominated by loyalists.

Piti Srisangnam, director for academic affairs at Chulalongkorn University’s Asean Studies Centre, told the Bangkok Post that most of the newly-elected senior members of the CCP’s Central Committee favour reform.

This is a signal that China is now ready to emerge as a global economic power that will focus on joining development initiatives with other countries, Mr Piti said, adding this will benefit Thailand’s leading role in Asean.

“China has rivals on the global economic stage,” he said.

“Even though Thailand has close ties with China, it does not take sides in conflicts, and this should benefit the country if China eases travel curbs and allows its citizens to travel abroad.”

With small numbers of COVID-19 fatalities and infections as well as amicable ties with China, Thailand will always be among the top destinations for Chinese visitors, he said.

China has been implementing its stringent zero-COVID policy of lockdowns, movement restrictions, and mass testing to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Piti said the policy now shows gradual signs of loosening, with lockdowns in certain areas instead of whole cities.

Foreign arrivals in China only need to quarantine for seven days at a government facility and then an additional three days in home isolation, down from a period of up to 21 in quarantine and seven more days of home isolation.

“A Chinese-made COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was also approved by Indonesia for emergency use in September,” Piti said.

“It is possible that China will ease travel restrictions and reopen further next year, and Thailand will be among the first destinations for Chinese tourists,” he said.

Blue Tree Phuket

Aksornsri Phanishsarn, an expert on China’s economy at Thammasat University’s faculty of economics, told the Bangkok Post that Xi declared he will carry on with what he initiated during his previous two terms.

These include restructuring China’s economy with a focus on strengthening growth from within, scaling down dependence on technology from other countries, reducing its export-to-GDP ratio to 18–19%, boosting spending of its more than 400 million middle-class consumers and making other countries rely more on the Chinese market, Ms Aksornsri said.

Unfazed by the economic and social challenges from the zero-COVID policy, Xi also insisted China will stick to the policy, saying the measure has saved Chinese lives, she said.

She said curbs are expected to be eased only after vaccination rates among elderly people in China have increased.

China, she said, will have to continue developing its mRNA vaccines to deal with new strains.

China also needs to ensure its public health system is equipped to accommodate COVID-19 patients, particularly those requiring intensive care, she said.

Aksornsri said Chinese tourists cannot be expected to visit Thailand in large numbers in the upcoming high season as long as the quarantine requirement for arrivals into China remains in place.

Before the pandemic, many Chinese tourists in Thailand were first-time travellers and budget travellers, she added.

“We should turn our attention to upmarket tourists. They may not come in large numbers but they will include businessmen and investors.

“China is seeking to invest in Thailand, particularly in the electric vehicle industry,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 24 October 2022 - 10:20:26 

Good luck with the F-35 purchase! Not that that would ever happen anyway.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket
TAT optimistic on arrivals from Singapore
Dangerous land excavation investigated in Kathu
Bypass abandoned hotel to be demolished
Search for missing Russian tourist enters Day 4
Patong Hill landslide site opens for crossing on foot
Xi secures historic third term as China’s leader
Phuket honours Chulalongkorn day
Phuket officials to allow crossing Patong Hill on foot
Field hospital to serve Kathu people while Patong Hill road is closed
Search for missing Russian tourist continues
Phuket Opinion: Blame it on the rain
Cabinet will deliberate 4am closing time for night venues
Phuket flood victims receive Royal donations
Water levels in Phuket reservoirs stabilise as weather improves

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Blame it on the rain

@JohnC Name me any country of your choice and I will proof you wrong about saying that :" In...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blame it on the rain

No need for a tunnel now- just dig down to the level of the landslip. It's called a 'cutting...(Read More)

Dangerous land excavation investigated in Kathu

Well, the rumors and talk are going around in Kathu, about a police chief and Land & House compa...(Read More)

Dangerous land excavation investigated in Kathu

Ahh- they will investigate when the Monks are involved, but not when a farang's property is at r...(Read More)

Dangerous land excavation investigated in Kathu

Mr Sompratch: No permissiongiven for land excavation. Phuket Land Office: Starts NOW investigation o...(Read More)

TAT optimistic on arrivals from Singapore

When I travel to Phuket from Melbourne, I always fly Singapore Airlines to Singapore, then on to Phu...(Read More)

Bypass abandoned hotel to be demolished

Abandoned HOTEL? Futher than a 30 years building construction site it never came. Hotels have names,...(Read More)

Thailand ‘to benefit from Xi’s ascension,’ say academics

Good luck with the F-35 purchase! Not that that would ever happen anyway....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blame it on the rain

So far in Rawai, over 700 mm in October!...(Read More)

Patong Hill landslide site opens for crossing on foot

As a meteorologist, I would say that open pipe indeed contributed to the erosion and eventual landsl...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center

 