The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand takes kratom off illegal drug list

Thailand takes kratom off illegal drug list

BANGKOK: Thailand today (Aug 24) decriminalised kratom, a tropical leaf long used as a herbal remedy but which some health regulators around the world have criticised as potentially unsafe.

natural-resources
By AFP

Tuesday 24 August 2021, 04:07PM

The sun shines through a kratom plant on a farm in Nonthaburi on Feb 2, 2021. Photo: AFP

The sun shines through a kratom plant on a farm in Nonthaburi on Feb 2, 2021. Photo: AFP

Kratom - scientific name Mitragyna speciosa - is part of the coffee family, used for centuries in Southeast Asia and Papua New Guinea for its pain-relieving and mildly stimulating effects.

It has become increasingly popular in the United States, where the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against its use, citing risks of addiction and abuse.

The change to Thai law means “the general public will be able to consume and sell kratom legally”, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

A Thailand Development Research Institute study estimated that decriminalisation will save authorities about B1.69 billion in prosecution costs.

Kratom stimulates the same brain receptors as morphine, though with much milder effects, and in Thailand it is mainly used in the deep south, where Muslim workers use it for pain relief after manual labour.

It has not been subject to international restrictions, though the World Health Organization announced last month that it was examining whether kratom should be considered for control.

Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch said the decriminalisation of kratom - which is native to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea - was “welcome, and frankly long overdue”.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“The legalisation of kratom in Thailand ends a legacy of rights-abusing criminalisation of a drug that has long been used in traditional, rural communities in the country,” Robertson told AFP.

Soontorn Rakrong, an adviser to the committee on drafting the new legislation who has long advocated decriminalisation, said farmers in southern Thailand could grow kratom as a crop to make up for a fall in rubber prices.

In Indonesia, kratom is legal but its status is under review, with some politicians pushing for it to be banned.

Thai lawmakers have shown some appetite for reforming the kingdom’s harsh anti-drug laws in recent years.

In 2019, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise medical marijuana, and the government has invested in the extraction, distillation and marketing of cannabis oils for use in the health industry.

But overcrowded Thai prisons are still packed with inmates handed long sentences for drugs offences - possessing just a few methamphetamine pills can earn a decade in jail.

Jeremy Douglas of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said Thailand is discussing and considering drug rehabilitation and diversion programmes for meth users to ease some pressure off the system and “also because it is more effective”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hong Kong censorship law to check old films for national security breaches
Srisoonthorn market closed over COVID cluster
Phang Nga hopes to welcome 30,000 travelers under ‘Sandbox 7+7’ scheme
Electricity outages to affect Soi Ta-iad, Sakdidet Rd
Phuket’s B50mn disaster relief fund spent on fighting COVID
Red-shirt bosses to lead ‘car mob’ on Sunday
Phuket marks 73 new COVID cases
CCSA to debate reopening plan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket sees 100+ cases for 3rd straight day |:| August 23
B5bn ‘Phuket recovery fund’ sought, as 80% of island businesses fight to survive
Yingluck bemoans lost development because of Prayut coup
Electricity outage to affect Patong
German tourists rescued after kayak blown off Phuket
Phuket new daily cases remain in the hundreds
Probe after drug suspect dies in cop’s extortion bid

 

Phuket community
Phang Nga hopes to welcome 30,000 travelers under ‘Sandbox 7+7’ scheme

"700 room nights were booked for August and September" Tourist must stay 7 days minimum...(Read More)

Phuket’s B50mn disaster relief fund spent on fighting COVID

Kurt, I asked for a vaccine and got one at Thalang Govt Hospital ! Yes CrapOvac but better than noth...(Read More)

Phuket new daily cases remain in the hundreds

Skip@ you have obviously based your comments on UK experience - I watched soccer on Saturday and sta...(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

Kurt's right on every point. Just took Sandbox bus, a disaster I'd not repeat. Scheduled fo...(Read More)

Phuket’s B50mn disaster relief fund spent on fighting COVID

V/Gov Vikrom did not specify which projects had received which amounts of money. It was also not dis...(Read More)

Phuket domestic flights to resume next month

According to TAT's own website all domestic flights will be back to normal on September 1st. The...(Read More)

Phuket marks 73 new COVID cases

What about this 60+ Myanmar workers in Rawai some building this VIP Mercury Condominium. Some teste...(Read More)

B5bn ‘Phuket recovery fund’ sought, as 80% of island businesses fight to survive

Do not put any more money into tourism until the population is vaccinated with an effective vaccine....(Read More)

Red-shirt bosses to lead ‘car mob’ on Sunday

It's custom in Thailand parents 'don't know' what their children doing outdoors. See...(Read More)

B5bn ‘Phuket recovery fund’ sought, as 80% of island businesses fight to survive

Why have some operators have great difficulty obtaining permission to re-open? Answer: the always pr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
PaintFX
EPL predictions

 