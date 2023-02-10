Thailand set to host Amazean Jungle Ultramarathon

TRAIL RUNNING: The globally acclaimed Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) touches down in Thailand for the “Amazean Jungle Thailand UTMB 2023” ultramarathon race next weekend.

Running

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 February 2023, 10:00AM

Photo: UTMB

The event takes place Friday through Sunday (Feb 17-19) in Betong District, Yala Province, with a cross-border route running between Thailand and Malaysia.

There are five different distances that participants will be tackling, namely Betong 160 kilometres, Betong 100km, Betong 50km, Betong 25km, Betong 10km, as well as a Saturday Night 5km Fun Run.

Organisers state the trail run offers participants a unique opportunity to take in the main highlights of the Betong Forest as well as allowing runners in the Betong 160km and 50km challenges a historic moment in crossing the border into Malaysia as part of the race, something no previous race has incorporated.

The event was announced at a press conference on Feb 2 by Tanukiat Chanchum, Deputy Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand Department of professional sports and boxing.

Mr Tanukiat stated that the globally recognised race organiser holding an event in Thailand means the country can now be considered as “one of the centres of worldwide trail running” and as having an unrivalled track within the Asia-Pacific region.

He added that the region also stands to benefit from participants and visitors attending the event which will provide a much needed boost to tourism and the local economy, and that its is hoped the event will become established for many years to come.

He concluded by confirming that the athletes safety was of paramount importance and all medical services would be on-site and on standby during the entirety of all races.

To register for the 160km, 100km and 50km races, runners must have a valid UTMB Index, achieved by completing at least one race of the UTMB World Series or a UTMB Index race in the relevant category within the previous 24 months.

More information can be accessed at www.amazean.utmb.world.