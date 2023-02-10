British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand set to host Amazean Jungle Ultramarathon

Thailand set to host Amazean Jungle Ultramarathon

TRAIL RUNNING: The globally acclaimed Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) touches down in Thailand for the “Amazean Jungle Thailand UTMB 2023” ultramarathon race next weekend.

Running
By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 February 2023, 10:00AM

Photo: UTMB

Photo: UTMB

The event takes place Friday through Sunday (Feb 17-19) in Betong District, Yala Province, with a cross-border route running between Thailand and Malaysia.

There are five different distances that participants will be tackling, namely Betong 160 kilometres, Betong 100km, Betong 50km, Betong 25km, Betong 10km, as well as a Saturday Night 5km Fun Run.

Organisers state the trail run offers participants a unique opportunity to take in the main highlights of the Betong Forest as well as allowing runners in the Betong 160km and 50km challenges a historic moment in crossing the border into Malaysia as part of the race, something no previous race has incorporated.

The event was announced at a press conference on Feb 2 by Tanukiat Chanchum, Deputy Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand Department of professional sports and boxing.

Mr Tanukiat stated that the globally recognised race organiser holding an event in Thailand means the country can now be considered as “one of the centres of worldwide trail running” and as having an unrivalled track within the Asia-Pacific region.

Pro Property Partners

He added that the region also stands to benefit from participants and visitors attending the event which will provide a much needed boost to tourism and the local economy, and that its is hoped the event will become established for many years to come.

He concluded by confirming that the athletes safety was of paramount importance and all medical services would be on-site and on standby during the entirety of all races.

To register for the 160km, 100km and 50km races, runners must have a valid UTMB Index, achieved by completing at least one race of the UTMB World Series or a UTMB Index race in the relevant category within the previous 24 months.

More information can be accessed at www.amazean.utmb.world.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Premier League leaders Arsenal held, Spurs thrashed
Scotland off to best Six Nations start after record win over Wales
Arsenal aim to settle nerves as Liverpool attempt reset
Warriors come out to play at the ACG
Thais to skip Kun Khmer event
Trip to Japan on offer at Kamala Fun Run
LeBron James breaks NBA all-time points-scoring record
More SEA Games tweaks could hurt Thailand
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged rule breaches
Thai cadets break world record with mass martial arts ritual
Away day joy as Six Nations gets underway
Doubles glory for Aimsaard sisters
Guardiola rues missed opportunity as Kane dents Man City’s title bid
Rest of the World the pride of Kamala Bowls Club
Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again

 

Phuket community
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

B1000 fine is not much of a deterrent to rental shops. Per bike or per offense would be better. Also...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Take the win

It will be interesting to see how 'good' these 'good officials' turn out to be....(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Similar discussions with other honarary consuls would be in order as would publicly warning tourist...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

The fines are quite too low for those arab-french people with much money and no official job in Fran...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

About time. Hopefully the traffic police continue this crackdown seriously and take appropriate acti...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

@Kurt No need to keep any file of you as the article I mentioned is easy to find on here. But funny ...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

What is the logic of the RTP thinking to visit the Honorair Consul? Don't ask him to do the RTP ...(Read More)

Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

15 = 44 Thai logic!...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I seems to miss something. Think RTP Phuket must have the strenghts to control the Thai rental shops...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

And for Dek's obsession control: Graffiti on the road is art, although not allowed. Graffiti on...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Fashion TV
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket

 