The Phuket News
Thailand’s SEA Games athletes honoured

Thailand’s SEA Games athletes honoured

SEA GAMES: A ceremony to recognise and celebrate Thailand’s athletes who competed at the recent Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) was held on Wednesday (July 6) at Government House in Bangkok.

AthleticsBadmintonBasketballBowlsBoxingCyclingEsportsFootballGolfHandballMuay-ThaiWeighliftingVolleyballTaekwondoSwimmingSEA-GamesTennis
By The Phuket News

Sunday 10 July 2022, 10:00AM

The ceremony, overseen by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Tourism and Sports Chote Trachu, saw a total of B207 million in prize money distributed to the athletes and their respective sports associations.

As per the National Sports Development Fund’s SEA Games bonus scheme, a gold medal athlete receives B300,000, a silver medalist receives B150,000 and a bronze medallist B75,000.

With 11 nations competing at the 31st edition of the event held between May 12 - 23, which had been delayed a year due to COVID-19, Thailand finished in second place overall in the medal table where a total of 871 Thai athletes won 92 gold medals, 102 silver medals and 138 bronze medals. A total of 39 national sports associations received prize money at the ceremony as a result.

The distribution of prize money was as follows:

The Athletics Association of Thailand, who won 12 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 8 bronze medals, were awarded a total of B18,900,000.

The Golf Association of Thailand won 2 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 1 bronze medal and were awarded B2,812,500.

The Kickboxing Association of Thailand won 2 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 6 bronze medals and were awarded B2,475,000.

The Karate Association of Thailand won 4 silver medals and 5 bronze medals and received B2,535,000.

The Kurat Sports Association of Thailand won 1 gold medal, 1 silver medal and 5 bronze medals and were awarded B1,237,500.

The Cycling Association of Thailand won 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 4 bronze medalsand were awarded B3,037,500.

The Diving Sports Association of Thailand won 2 silver medals and 5 bronze medals and received B2,812,500.

The Thailand Takraw Association won 6 gold medals and was awarded B19,980,000.

The Taekwondo Sports Association of Thailand won 5 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 3 bronze medals and received B3,937,500.

The Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand won 4 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 2 bronze medals and was awarded B7,312,500.

The Table Tennis Association of Thailand won 4 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals and received B6,300,000.

The Basketball Association of Thailand Received won 2 gold medals and 1 bronze medal and received B4,860,000.

The Billiards Association of Thailand won 1 gold medal, 1 silver medal and 8 bronze medals and received B1,462,500.

The Badminton Association of Thailand won 4 gold medals and 2 silver medals and was awarded B9,975,000.

The Bowling Association of Thailand won 1 silver medal and received B225,000.

The Pencak Silat Sports Association of Thailand won 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 4 bronze medals and received B2,812,500.

The Petanque Sports Association of Thailand won 4 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 2 bronze medals and received B4,612,500.

The Bodybuilding and Fitness Sports Association of Thailand won 3 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 3 bronze medals to receive B2,587,500.

The Fencing Association of Thailand won 3 silver medals, 1 silver medal and 7 bronze medals and was awarded B3,262,500.

The Football Association of Thailand won 2 gold medals and 2 silver medals to receive B21,840,000.

The Amateur Muay Thai Association of Thailand won 3 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 4 bronze and was awarded B2,812,500.

The Wrestling Association of Thailand won 5 silver medals and 5 bronze medals and was awarded B1,687,500.

The International Boxing Association of Thailand won 4 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 3 bronze to receive B2,587,500.

The Amateur Weightlifting Association of Thailand won 6 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 1 bronze medal and received B3,937,500.

The Archery Association of Thailand won 1 gold medal, 2 silver medals and 1 bronze medal and was awarded B3,090,000.

The Shooting Sports Association of Thailand won 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 10 bronze medals and was awarded B5,175,000.

The Gymnastics Association of Thailand won 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals to receive B4,050,000.

The Judo Association of Thailand won 1 gold medal, 2 silver medals and 6 bronze medals and was awarded B5,017,500.

The Jujitsu Association of Thailand won 1 gold medal, 1 silver medal and 3 bronze medals to receive B1,012,500.

The Rowing Association of Thailand won 3 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 11 bronze medals and was awarded B15,412,500.

The Dance Association of Thailand won 2 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 4 bronze medals to receive B5,400,000.

The Volleyball Association of Thailand won 2 gold medals and 1 silver medal and was awarded B8,580,000.

The Swimming Association of Thailand won 4 gold medals, 9 silver medals and 10 bronze medals and was awarded B8,100,000.

The Vovinam Sports Association of Thailand won 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals to receive B900,000.

The Wushu Sports Association of Thailand won 1 silver medal and 2 bronze medals and received B450,000.

The Shanghai Chess Association of Thailand won 1 bronze medal and received B225,000.

The International Chess Association of Thailand won 1 gold medal and received a cash prize of B225,000.

The E-Sports Association of Thailand won 2 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 3 bronze medals and was awarded B7,620,000.

The Handball Association of Thailand won 2 silver medals and 1 bronze medal and was awarded B7,770,000.

Prayut thanked all of the athletes, coaches and associations for their commitment and performances during the event which, he said, brought great pride and happiness to the nation. “Your are our pride,” the prime minister said.

Also present at the ceremony to congratulate the athletes, coaches and sports associations were Deputy Prime Minister, Prawit Wongsuwan; Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Khampol Ouitayakul; Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Daranee Likhitworasak; Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Aran Boonchai; Chief Inspector General, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Santi Pa Wai; and Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Governor, Kongsak Yodmanee.

