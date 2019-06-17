Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thailand score first World Cup goal in 5-1 loss to Sweden

NICE: A couple of seconds elapsed before a disbelieving Kanjana Sungngoen raised her arms in celebration.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 June 2019, 09:00AM

Thailand’s players celebrate in front of their supporters after the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Thailand at the Stade de Nice in Nice on Sunday (June 17). Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand’s players celebrate in front of their supporters after the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Thailand at the Stade de Nice in Nice on Sunday (June 17). Photo: Bangkok Post

By the time Sungngoen found the net against Sweden in the first minute of stoppage time, Thailand were already trailing 4-0 Sunday.

But simply scoring was a triumph after Thailand’s humiliating 13-0 opening loss to the United States. Coaches embraced on the bench and Thai flags were raised in the stands on the French Riviera.

They were still beaming after the final whistle, even after Elin Rubensson scored with the final kick of the game from the penalty spot to seal a 5-1 victory for Sweden, who advanced to the round of 16 with a game to spare.

“Everyone was very happy that we at least scored one,”' Kanjana said through a translator. “The whole team is very glad.”

Even if it was only a consolation goal and the team remains bottom of Group F.

“It was a difficult goal and playing a great team like Sweden, it meant so much,” Thailand coach Nuengrutai Srathongvian said through a translator. “It meant that all of our preparation paid off. We had a lot of chances today. This one goal made us laugh, made us smile and makes us happy.”

Forget that Thailand’s 18 goals conceded equals the tournament record set by Argentina in 2007. And, Thailand still must face Chile in the group finale.

Even Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl, through the disappointment of not keeping a clean sheet, could see what scoring meant to the Thais.

“We are all human,” Lindahl said, “and having had that defeat they had against the US, and now scoring their goal, you can feel some empathy for them.”

It helped that her teammates had already scored four times by the time Sungngoen got on the end of a high ball on the right flank and cut in before beating Lindahl at her near post.

The first of the five Swedish scorers netted in the 6th minute in Nice, with Linda Sembrant heading past Waraporn Boonsing.

The Thai goalkeeper did manage to palm away Anna Anvegard’s shot in the 19th minute but she couldn’t recover the ball to prevent Kosovare Asllani scoring. Boonsing couldn’t stop the 41st-minute strike from Fridolina Rolfo curling into the top corner.

Just like in the game against the United States, it was 3-0 at halftime. Unlike in Paris, Thailand didn’t concede another four times in the opening 11 minutes of the second half.

In fact, it took Sweden until the 81st minute to find the net again through Lina Hurtig’s header before being beaten by Thailand on the counterattack.

So when the final whistle blew, the Thai squad was able to bow to its fans. Some pride had been restored.

“Our defeat in the last game was massive,” Nuengrutai said. “We were disappointed, but scoring one today we made some success. We still need to develop and we need to improve and make it better. We need to get as close to other super teams. We need to play better so we can enjoy it more.”

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to host National Youth Football Champions League
TrueVisions wins English Premier League rights
Women’s World Cup holders USA demolish Thailand 13-0
Women’s World Cup kicks off with interest at a new high
Real Madrid agree deal to sign Chelsea’s Hazard
Thais out of King’s Cup after keeper error
’It means so much’ - Liverpool beat Tottenham to win sixth European Cup
Mongolian national team prepare for World Cup qualifier in Phuket
Take a chant on me – a very British footballing art
Farewell gift: Hazard scores twice as Chelsea win Europa League final
Arsenal and Chelsea ready for Europa League battle in distant Baku
Dubai group ‘agree terms’ for Newcastle takeover
Arsenal, Chelsea return unsold Europa League final tickets
FIFA drops plans for 48-team 2022 World Cup
Guardiola relentless as Man City’s muscle pounds rivals

 

Phuket community
Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

A governor plays the trumpet about very temporarily 'backround employment' during a movie sh...(Read More)

Government discloses Senate selectors

The Junta said 'thanks' to the Senate selectors for their service to the Junta, and rewarded...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

Yeah, Bangkok Phuket has been exorbitant for years, and since Silirot was taken over by them its pri...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

Bangkok Hospital tried to charge me 2,700 baht for a 30 day supply of meds. They finally gave me the...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

now I only go the Bumrungrad, hospitals in Phuket cannot be trusted, patients are just cash cows to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

After being given a false diagnosis for recurrent cancer based on suspect blood results, I had CT sc...(Read More)

Lottery office offers cash to nab dodgy vendors

Lottery Vendors,... the law is the law. When you have to pay yourself already 85 B for a ticket, you...(Read More)

Dengue fever epidemic declared

Finally! When Thai Government admits that there is a Dengue/Chikungunya Epidemic it is really saying...(Read More)

Police hunt for ’power cards’ agents

Were the cards not sold with illness curing guarantee? Hahaha....(Read More)

Thanathorn in Phuket hears local fishermen’s woes, critical island issues

Mr Thanatorn may also look into the matter that many thai fishing boats now sail under Myanmar Flag ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Baan and Beyond

 