Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand’s schedule for World Cup qualifiers confirmed

Thailand’s schedule for World Cup qualifiers confirmed

FOOTBALL: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has unveiled the revised schedule for the remaining World Cup qualifying matches.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 7 June 2020, 01:15PM

The War Elephants have a mountain to climb to reach the next round. Photo: Bangkok Post

The War Elephants have a mountain to climb to reach the next round. Photo: Bangkok Post

The games in the continent’s second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup will now be played in October and November, the AFC announced on Friday (June 5).

They were originally set for March and June but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand, coached by Japanese Akira Nishino, host Indonesia on Oct 8, travel to the United Arab Emirates on Nov 12 and are at home to Malaysia on Nov 17 in Group G.

With the eight group winners and four best runners-up progressing to Asia’s 12-team final qualifying stage for the Qatar World Cup, the War Elephants have a mountain to climb to reach the next round.

Thanyapura Health 360

Vietnam have 11 points from five matches while the Thais are third with eight points, one behind Malaysia.

The UAE have six points from four games, while Indonesia are still looking for their first point.

The Thai men have never played at the World Cup, although their female compatriots have reached the finals twice.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Asian Tour to restart in September after six-month gap
NBA legend Jordan donating $100 million to social justice groups
Weightlifting probe finds corruption, doping cover-up
Mixed messages as sports world backs US protesters
Tottenham have only positive test in Premier League’s latest virus checks
Asian football getting ‘closer’ to return, official says
What next for Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’
Formula One unveils eight-race schedule in Europe from July 5
Ex-champ Mayweather to pay for Floyd funeral report
Liverpool’s training return a ‘massive lift’ for Klopp
UFC returns to Vegas
Green light for Austrian F1 after government backs Spielberg double act
FA Cup final set for August 1 after virus delay
English Premier League set to restart on June 17
Formula One to drive down spending

 

Phuket community
Tourist spots, national parks face quotas

There are also 'sea national parks'. Is Phi phi and surrounding a National Park? YES, one h...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

"....because this members of the gang hate farang and chinese too" And obviously one of t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

,All surfaces should be cleaned before operations,.... does this include the sand maybe...LOL. Whats...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

lol (555) why? it's so funny it's sad. MASKS? MASKS?MASKS? MASKS?MASKS? MASKS?MASKS? M...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

Lalala@ correct it’s a massive scam everyone who has died in the last 3 months has Covid if you be...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

...proofed already all around the world - this virus is not much more dangerous like the flue. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

Kurt... all this figure are BS... France for example had counted also suspected cases and some days ...(Read More)

Tourist spots, national parks face quotas

The TAT is telling us that we will be relying on domestic tourism for the foreseeable future and rea...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

We must have a plan and business; not government needs to get ready. It is in businesses best intere...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Not so fast

And don't forget, like most countries, we haven't beaten the virus, we've run away and h...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand

 