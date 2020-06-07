Thailand’s schedule for World Cup qualifiers confirmed

FOOTBALL: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has unveiled the revised schedule for the remaining World Cup qualifying matches.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 7 June 2020, 01:15PM

The War Elephants have a mountain to climb to reach the next round. Photo: Bangkok Post

The games in the continent’s second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup will now be played in October and November, the AFC announced on Friday (June 5).

They were originally set for March and June but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand, coached by Japanese Akira Nishino, host Indonesia on Oct 8, travel to the United Arab Emirates on Nov 12 and are at home to Malaysia on Nov 17 in Group G.

With the eight group winners and four best runners-up progressing to Asia’s 12-team final qualifying stage for the Qatar World Cup, the War Elephants have a mountain to climb to reach the next round.

Vietnam have 11 points from five matches while the Thais are third with eight points, one behind Malaysia.

The UAE have six points from four games, while Indonesia are still looking for their first point.

The Thai men have never played at the World Cup, although their female compatriots have reached the finals twice.