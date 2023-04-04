British International School, Phuket
Thailand reverses visa policy for tourists from 60 countries

BANGKOK: Thailand has reinstated its 30-day visa exemption policy for tourists from roughly 60 countries, effective Saturday (Apr 1), marking a reversal of a previous regulation that allowed visitors from these countries to stay up to 45 days without obtaining a prior visa.

immigrationtourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 4 April 2023, 10:20AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Tourists from mainland Europe, the UK, the US, Australia, Saudi Arabia and other countries will now only be granted a 30-day stay in Thailand if they choose to enter the kingdom without obtaining a prior visa, reports NNT.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), visa-exempt visitors will still have the option to extend their stay once for an additional 30 days if they go through immigration, allowing them to travel the nation for a maximum of 60 days.

Visa-exempt countries will also have another option to obtain a 30-day extension by briefly leaving and re-entering the country. However, land border crossings can only happen twice per calendar year. While there are no official restrictions on entry by air, immigration officers have the discretion to refuse tourists entry and require them to obtain a formal visa from a Thai embassy beforehand.

Additionally, the visa-on-arrival period, which had been extended from 15 to 30 days, has now reverted back to 15 days for countries considered visas on arrival.

The TAT reportedly plans to approach the new government after the general election to potentially revise the visa program again to attract more tourists.

maverick | 06 April 2023 - 07:49:35 

 Visa requirements are reciprocal and that is the same the world over - three of the best passports to hold are Japanese, Kiwi and Singaporean due to the visa free travel they enjoy. The problems that visitors to Thailand and Philippines endure with visa restrictions are due to visa restrictions citizens of those countries face when traveling to much of the West…we understand why.

Techreponsite | 06 April 2023 - 00:53:59 

Cost to Renew Visas!

CaptainJack69 | 05 April 2023 - 16:34:07 

@KamalaPete: The idea of embassies being foreign soil is actually a myth. By mutual agreement they're treated as if they were but the land doesn't legally constitute part of the foreign state.

Kurt | 05 April 2023 - 12:51:54 

Immigration wise back to the 'old times' prior the Covid outbreak. More visa extentions to hand out, more incoming money again.

Kamala Pete | 05 April 2023 - 11:44:13 

According to international law, embassies are sovereign territory. Instead of a "visa run" could tourists not pop into any embassy in order to satisfy the crazy requirement to "leave the country"?

CaptainJack69 | 04 April 2023 - 17:18:51 

I know this just means it's going back to how it always was but this seems like a good way to discourage tourism. Once again we are compelled to conclude the old boys club must have interests in visa run companies.

 

