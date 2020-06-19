Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand rethinks its tourism strategy

Thailand rethinks its tourism strategy

THAILAND: The government has announced it is changing its strategy in efforts to revive the tourism industry by targeting high net worth individuals and big spenders intent on privacy and social distancing.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19tourismSafetyhealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 June 2020, 01:07PM

“This is an opportunity to reset the entire tourism system,” said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Photo: Bangkok Post file

“This is an opportunity to reset the entire tourism system,” said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Photo: Bangkok Post file

The global COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the tourism sector on which Thailand is so dependent and has provided an opportunity for authorities to reset their approach and reevaluate their strategy, according to Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Minister Phiphat told Bloomberg News the sector had become overly reliant on Chinese groups and backpackers and would instead be targeting more affluent individuals who crave holidays with minimal risks.

Minister Phiphat confirmed the government is working in collaboration with the travel industry to profile and target individuals from a specific demographic such as previous visitors to high-end luxury resorts in places such as Phuket, Phangan, Phi Phi and Samui.

Phuket in particular is “a prototype” due to the island possessing all the relevant facilities required.

The northern hemisphere winter months of November-February are the ideal time to attract vistors, Minister Phiphat said, particularly from Europe, Scandinavia and the US.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“One person can easily spend as much as five by staying at the finest hotels,” he said.

The target is 10 million foreign arrivals this year, which is a quarter of last year’s total. Revenue from tourism is estimated to be B1.23 trillion, a 59% decrease on 2019.

Minister Phiphat added that the pandemic has provided an opportunity to remedy issues and problems that were prevalent prior to the shutdown such as environmental destruction and mass tourim creating over-crowding at beaches, temples and major tourist spots.

“If we don’t use this chance to create the most benefit for the industry, Thailand will lose out,” he said. “This is an opportunity to reset the entire tourism system.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Phuket Governor arrives
Plan for government-supported Phuket ‘International Medical Hub Centre’ unveiled
Anutin wants dibs on jab
New relief package to sustain debtors
More talks urged on travel bubbles
Police hunting Myanmar man for repeated rape of 15-year-old girl 
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hotel used as base for Chinese gambling operation! || June 18
Phuket artists sing out ‘Lean On Me’ for COVID relief
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 18
Working from home is the new standard in Phuket
Main water supply outage in Kathu
Interior Minister orders ‘new normal’ at all venues, including beaches
Hotels ready for price war
Prayut launches ‘new normal’
Semi-trailer wipes out, overturns on Phuket’s busiest road

 

Phuket community
Semi-trailer wipes out, overturns on Phuket’s busiest road

Slow day JohnC??? Issues with Honda Accords??? Jeez. I used the Honda Accord as an example of a v...(Read More)

Plan for government-supported Phuket ‘International Medical Hub Centre’ unveiled

What planet are these people on? Obviously this will never happen. It's just another vanity p...(Read More)

More talks urged on travel bubbles

The Thai Government talking about 'New Normal' is without realising the consequences about t...(Read More)

Anutin wants dibs on jab

I sincerely support Bob with project. Good luck with it....(Read More)

More talks urged on travel bubbles

Medical tourism in Bubble agreement? Ok, I travel with health certificate to Thailand for a hip oper...(Read More)

More talks urged on travel bubbles

Nobody will come Kurt, nobody. They will tank the Thai economy further. Looks like the money printin...(Read More)

More talks urged on travel bubbles

Sorry Phuket, as the general said: 'There is no rush to engage in the regimental travel bubbles&...(Read More)

More talks urged on travel bubbles

Thai borders remain in lockdown.Clear that further than barrack travel bubbles thinking they not cam...(Read More)

Interior Minister orders ‘new normal’ at all venues, including beaches

Are these people so stupid and believe their insane comments? Be prepared for the tourists and even...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

DEK, I don't know about you but for me this is a negligible sum covered by my monthly cash allow...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Binomo
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 