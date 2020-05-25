Kata Rocks
Thailand reports two more COVID cases, one death

Thailand reports two more COVID cases, one death

THAILAND: The government confirmed two new coronavirus cases and one additional death today (May 25), a health ministry spokesman said.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Monday 25 May 2020, 12:59PM

A laboratory baby monkey is examined by employees in the breeding centre for cynomolgus macaques (longtail macaques) at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi on Saturday. After conclusive results on mice, Thai scientists from the centre have begun testing a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate on monkeys, the phase before human trials. Photo: AFP

A laboratory baby monkey is examined by employees in the breeding centre for cynomolgus macaques (longtail macaques) at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi on Saturday. After conclusive results on mice, Thai scientists from the centre have begun testing a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate on monkeys, the phase before human trials. Photo: AFP

The new numbers brought the total number of cases in Thailand to 3,042 and deaths to 57 since the outbreak began in January, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the COVID-19 Administration Centre.

More than 96% of the patients, or 2,928 people, have recovered, he said. Government statistics showed an additional seven people were discharged over the past 24 hours, leaving 57 hospitalised.

The spokesman said the latest fatality was a woman, 68, who died in Chumphon province yesterday. She had been in contact with a previous patient before developing symptoms and had also suffered from diabetes, kidney failure and high blood pressure, he added.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

One of the new confirmed cases was a Chinese citizen, the wife of an Italian who had been infected with the virus. Their family of five entered Phuket on March 9 and remained on the island due to the lockdown, Dr Taweesilp said.

The other new patient was a female masseuse who returned to Thailand from Russia on Wednesday and is under state quarantine in Chon Buri province.

Doctors found the two new patients were infected with the virus yesterday.

