THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand reports three more coronavirus deaths

Thailand reports three more coronavirus deaths

THAILAND: Three new deaths attributed to coronavirus were confirmed by authorities today (Mar 24), taking the overall death toll to four.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealthSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 March 2020, 11:26AM

Local medical staff wearing protective clothing examine a man for symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the compound of Nong Chik district clinic in Thailand’s southern province of Pattani. Photo: Handout / Nong Chik District Administration / AFP.

Local medical staff wearing protective clothing examine a man for symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the compound of Nong Chik district clinic in Thailand’s southern province of Pattani. Photo: Handout / Nong Chik District Administration / AFP.

All three were patients who had pre-existing health complications; a 70-year-old man who had suffered from tuberculosis, a 79-year-old man who had unspecified health issues and a 45-year-old man who had diabetes.

A total of 106 new infections were also confirmed today, lower than the 122 recorded yesterday (Mar 23).

It takes the overall total of confirmed infections to 827 nationwide. Of that number, 57 have been confirmed as recovered and allowed to return home and 766 are still receiving treatment in hospitals.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

The Cabinet confirmed they were scheduled to meet later today to discuss additional measures to deal with the ever-expanding COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been over 381,000 cases of coronavirus infection globally and 16,557 deaths.

- More to follow -

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 9 new coronavirus infections in Phuket? Thailand to declare emergency! || March 24
Emergency decree coming Thursday
Vendor offers free meals to people put out of work by coronavirus
General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced
Korean man found dodging 14-day isolation in Buri Ram
China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan
British Embassy starts issuing support letter for visa extensions
New Phuket Provincial Hall convention hall to become COVID-19 ‘field hospital’
Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order
WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’ as Britain orders lockdown
Disease control dept issues urgent coronavirus alert
Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied
Private, online and hi-tech: the coronavirus economy
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket coronavirus cases now 17, Thailand COVID-19 cases soar to 721 || March 23
Australian consulate in Phuket confirms letters for expats stuck in Thailand

 

Phuket community
Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

Dear all, Over the past week derogatory comments aimed at specific people have been refused. A co...(Read More)

WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’ as Britain orders lockdown

And Thailand? Open-closed border passings, close-open-close. Now, keep it open or keep it closed. B...(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

@K. "Follow the money trail" And you think Thailand is the only country using them at t...(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

So, the use of thermal scanners can be stopped. Less useless drama. Who did initiate this actually ...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

@Christy If you don't want to go to Hospital for checking on your symptoms, I hope you will sta...(Read More)

Four more COVID cases in Phuket, order to close businesses re-issued

I find it amazing that the 2 Chinese identified as having the virus in February di not infect anothe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

Dear Expat Health Cover advertiser- how about some attractive male torsos that completely sexualize ...(Read More)

Thailand reports 122 new coronavirus cases, total at 721

@ Ro. Of course you and that twin of yours know the real numbers of affected people in Thailand.And...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

Phuket Immigration office and garden is a great place for spreading the Covid-19 virus....(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

History later will proof if Prof Dr Prasit would have been Minister of Health faith of Thailand woul...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The LifeCo Phuket
Singha
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 