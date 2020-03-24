Thailand reports three more coronavirus deaths

THAILAND: Three new deaths attributed to coronavirus were confirmed by authorities today (Mar 24), taking the overall death toll to four.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealthSafety

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 March 2020, 11:26AM

Local medical staff wearing protective clothing examine a man for symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the compound of Nong Chik district clinic in Thailand’s southern province of Pattani. Photo: Handout / Nong Chik District Administration / AFP.

All three were patients who had pre-existing health complications; a 70-year-old man who had suffered from tuberculosis, a 79-year-old man who had unspecified health issues and a 45-year-old man who had diabetes. A total of 106 new infections were also confirmed today, lower than the 122 recorded yesterday (Mar 23). It takes the overall total of confirmed infections to 827 nationwide. Of that number, 57 have been confirmed as recovered and allowed to return home and 766 are still receiving treatment in hospitals. The Cabinet confirmed they were scheduled to meet later today to discuss additional measures to deal with the ever-expanding COVID-19 pandemic. There have been over 381,000 cases of coronavirus infection globally and 16,557 deaths. - More to follow -