Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases

THAILAND: Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases yesterday (Mar 16) raising the total to 177, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health told a news conference today (Mar 17).

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 March 2020, 02:16PM

The Faculty of Medicine Vachira Hospital introduces its “Transfer Negative Pressure” bed for the transport of COVID-19 patients at Vachira Hospital in Bangkok today (Mar 17). Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Three of the 30 are foreigners, but their nationalities were not revealed.

Dr Sukhum divided the new infections into two groups. The first comprised 14 people who were in close contact with previous patients or were associated with the places where previous patients visited: 11 cases from a boxing stadium, one from an entertainment venue and two people who were in close contact with previous patients.

The second group involved 16 new patients, including nine who recently from other countries and one who worked closely with foreigners. The cases of six other patients in this group were under investigation.

Since Jan 3, Thailand has recorded 177 COVID-19 case; 41 patients have recovered, one has died and 135 are still in hospitals, Dr Sukhum said. Between 70% and 80% of the cases were in Bangkok.

Three recovered patients were discharged from hospitals today. One left the Central Chest Institute of Thailand and the two others were discharged from the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. Both facilities are in Nonthaburi province.

The number of patients being monitored stood at 7,045, 65% of whom had recovered and had mostly been diagnosed with seasonal flu.

To help control COVID-19, Dr Sukhum advised people to stay at least one metre from one another, refrain from travel and parties, wear face masks in crowded areas, carry hand sanitiser gel, regularly wash hands and avoid sharing personal appliances.

Anyone with a fever, runny nose and sore throat must wear a face mask and see a doctor immediately, he said.