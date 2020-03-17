Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases

THAILAND: Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases yesterday (Mar 16) raising the total to 177, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health told a news conference today (Mar 17).

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 March 2020, 02:16PM

The Faculty of Medicine Vachira Hospital introduces its “Transfer Negative Pressure” bed for the transport of COVID-19 patients at Vachira Hospital in Bangkok today (Mar 17). Photo: Apichit Jinakul

The Faculty of Medicine Vachira Hospital introduces its “Transfer Negative Pressure” bed for the transport of COVID-19 patients at Vachira Hospital in Bangkok today (Mar 17). Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Three of the 30 are foreigners, but their nationalities were not revealed.

Dr Sukhum divided the new infections into two groups. The first comprised 14 people who were in close contact with previous patients or were associated with the places where previous patients visited: 11 cases from a boxing stadium, one from an entertainment venue and two people who were in close contact with previous patients.

The second group involved 16 new patients, including nine who recently from other countries and one who worked closely with foreigners. The cases of six other patients in this group were under investigation.

Since Jan 3, Thailand has recorded 177 COVID-19 case; 41 patients have recovered, one has died and 135 are still in hospitals, Dr Sukhum said. Between 70% and 80% of the cases were in Bangkok.

Three recovered patients were discharged from hospitals today. One left the Central Chest Institute of Thailand and the two others were discharged from the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. Both facilities are in Nonthaburi province.

The number of patients being monitored stood at 7,045, 65% of whom had recovered and had mostly been diagnosed with seasonal flu.

To help control COVID-19, Dr Sukhum advised people to stay at least one metre from one another, refrain from travel and parties, wear face masks in crowded areas, carry hand sanitiser gel, regularly wash hands and avoid sharing personal appliances.

Anyone with a fever, runny nose and sore throat must wear a face mask and see a doctor immediately, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Education Minister orders all schools closed
Ice delivery driver dies after truck flips near Sarasin Bridge
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand coronavirus cases rising! Phuket associations slam gov’t handling of virus! || March 17
Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine
Cabinet approves Songkran postponement, school closures
Myanmar: Don’t return home for Songkran
Electricity outage to hit Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi
Drug raid nets dealers at Phuket Town condo
Concern over gatherings as infections jump again
Buri Ram in lockdown despite having no infections
US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine
Phuket tourism heavyweights slam government handling of COVID-19, call for overhaul
Songkran to be postponed, venues and schools closed
BCCT Phuket Briefing & Networking event postponed
Army welfare chief has virus, 60 quarantined

 

Phuket community
Poll: 53pc of tourists say will still travel to Phuket even if COVID-19 case confirmed

Interesting! Please continue to conduct more polls on coronavirus and other issues affecting Phuket....(Read More)

Govt steps up virus fight as infections hit 114

See! All the until now hided virus patients are 'controlled' rolling of the shells in numbe...(Read More)

Phuket tourism heavyweights slam government handling of COVID-19, call for overhaul

Predictions, predictions, very local, all focusing on money, money. Not a single word about the now ...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

@ ematt, Wrong, Sir. Everything done to minimise risks is good. Point is, here they start something...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements

Your 6 risk areas change from one paragraph to the other. Hong Kong and Taiwan being either included...(Read More)

Army welfare chief has virus, 60 quarantined

A major General as chief of a stadium? Is army personel allowed to have side jobs? In crisis times ...(Read More)

‘Muay Thai Under The Sky’ event postponed

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

Songkran to be postponed, venues and schools closed

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

Poll: 53pc of tourists say will still travel to Phuket even if COVID-19 case confirmed

There have been, essentially, NO DEATHS from Corvid-19 in people under 50, as of March 16. Yes, you...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Singha
HeadStart International School Phuket

 