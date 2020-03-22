THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases, brings total to nearly 600

THAILAND: There were a reported 188 new coronavirus infections today (Mar 22) in Thailand, the largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior Public Health Ministry official said.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 22 March 2020, 01:08PM

People walk along Khao San Road in Bangkok. Photo: AFP

The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from Lumpini boxing stadium, ministry spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin told a news conference.

Seven are in serious condition, he said, while one has already recovered.

“Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections,” Dr Taweesin said, urging the public to stay home.

Infections in Thailand have jumped this month, prompting the government to close shopping malls, restaurants and other gathering venues to stop the pandemic. The nation’s capital imposed a partial shutdown from today. (See story here).

There has been one death linked to the virus in Thailand so far.

Kurt | 22 March 2020 - 13:29:45 

Now it goes fast. Tomorrow 1000 cases. A few more days, 2000 over. That it how it goes, as seen in other countries ( China, S-Korea, Italia, Spain.). Hope thai government can get rid of that..'this is the way we are doing it'...soft thinking. It will not work.  Only 1 death linked? I dare to say that is a 'thai lie'. Who believes it may put up his finger.

