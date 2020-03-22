The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from Lumpini boxing stadium, ministry spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin told a news conference.
Seven are in serious condition, he said, while one has already recovered.
“Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections,” Dr Taweesin said, urging the public to stay home.
Infections in Thailand have jumped this month, prompting the government to close shopping malls, restaurants and other gathering venues to stop the pandemic. The nation’s capital imposed a partial shutdown from today. (See story here).
There has been one death linked to the virus in Thailand so far.
