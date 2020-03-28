Kata Rocks
Thailand records another COVID-19 death, 109 new cases, 1,245 total

BANGKOK: The Public Health Ministry on Saturday (Mar 28) reported 109 new coronavirus cases and one death, bringing the total to 1,245 cases and six fatalities.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 28 March 2020, 03:44PM

A health official checks the temperature of a monk before he enters the chapel at Wat Phrasrimahathat in Muang district of Phitsanulok province on Tuesday. Photo: Chinnawat Singha / Bangkok Post

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, the spokesman for the COVID-19 Administration Centre, said the country had 109 new cases. The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,245 in 57 provinces, he said, adding that 1,032 patients were Thais.

The death of a 55-year-old diabetic woman was reported on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities to six, said Dr Taweesin, who is also the spokesman for the Public Health Ministry.

With 515 cases, Bangkok led the infections, followed by Nonthaburi (58) and Phuket (42).

Dr Taweesin stressed the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus and said authorities are still keeping up their guard.

The centre has called on people to stay at their places and stop social activities for a week and warned that a 24-hour curfew may have to be imposed if their call turns on deaf ears.

Read original story here.

