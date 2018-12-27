THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports announced the tourism figures for January-November 2018. Thailand received 34,431,489 international visitors, up by 7.53% over the same period of last year, generating an estimated B1.8 billion in tourism revenue, up by 9.79%.

By Press Release

Thursday 27 December 2018, 12:26PM

Muk Island at the Hat Chao Mai National Marine Park in Trang. Photo: TAT

A chart included in the Tourism Situation Report compiled by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The highlight of the results was the fact that seven countries – China, Malaysia, South Korea, Lao PDR., Japan, India, and Russia – have already generated more than one million visitor arrivals, and three more countries – USA, Vietnam and Singapore – were set to follow suit when the full year 2018 results were tabulated, reported the Tourism Authority of Thailand. (See press release here.)

Top 10 Markets for Thailand in January-November 2018

Rank Nationality No. of Arrivals % Change
1 China 9,697,321 7.86
2 Malaysia 3,569,736 15.52
3 Korea 1,621,237 4.75
4 Laos 1,593,971 4.48
5 Japan 1,502,111 6.82
6 India 1,429,078 12.03
7 Russia 1,267,868 10.33
8 USA 993,631 6.37
9 Vietnam 956,652 10.18
10 Singapore 934,504 3,73

Remark: Preliminary figures

Source: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

 Commenting on the performance, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “We are overjoyed to have this result in the last quarter of 2018. The 35 million visitor target is now set to be met. It is a tribute to the cooperation and creativity of the entire Thai travel and tourism industry to ensure that it remains our primary sector for job creation, distribution of income nationwide, and contribution to cultural, heritage and environmental preservation.”

Summary of the key results in January-November 2018:

Overview: All regions grew well except the Middle East and Oceania. Visitors from East Asia totalled 23.62 million (+9.21%), Europe 5.91 million (+4.03%), the Americas 1.41 million (+3.70%), South Asia 1.77 million (+11.32%), Oceania 838,713 (-1.40%), the Middle East 683,420 (-6.24%), and Africa 174,565 (+9.63%).

East Asia: East Asian visitor arrivals comprised the biggest market share of all visitors. A total of 23.62 million or 68% were from East Asian countries. Apart from China (9.69 million), the other top sources of arrivals were Malaysia (3.56 million), South Korea (1.62 million), Lao PDR. (1.59 million) and Japan (1.50 million).

The Asean countries in total generated over 9.17 million arrivals, with growth by Malaysia (+15.52%), the Philippines (+12.63%), Indonesia (+11.52%), Vietnam (+10.18%), Cambodia (+4.59%), Lao PDR. (+4.48%), Singapore (+3.73%), and Myanmar (+0.68%). Only Brunei showed a decline (-3.89%).

Europe: European visitors were up 4.03% to 5.91 million. Russia retained its status as the largest source market from Europe with arrivals of 1.26 million, up 10.33%. The United Kingdom was the second highest source market with a total of 877,502, followed by Germany 789,150, up 4.46%, and France 677,579, up 1.46%.

Visitor markets also grew from East Europe (+9.22%), Austria (+12.08%), the Netherlands (+6.41%), Italy (+6.17%), Denmark (+4.25%), Finland (+2.22%), Belgium (+1.84%), and Spain (+1.32%).

The Americas: Arrivals from the Americas grew by 3.70% to 1.41 million. The main market, the USA, increased by 6.37% to 993,631. Arrivals from Canada were up 7.18% to 245,227.

South Asia: Arrivals from South Asia grew by a strong 11.32% to 1.77 million. India topped the list with arrivals up by 12.03% to 1.42 million. Other countries also showed good growth; such as, Nepal (+27.63%), Bangladesh (+8.21%), Sri Lanka (+2.81%), and Pakistan (+2.70%).

Oceania: Arrivals from Oceania declined by 1.40% to 838,713 visitors. Australian visitors declined by 1.61% to 728,720. Arrivals from New Zealand declined by 0.23% to 106,378.

Middle East: Arrivals from the UAE declined by 7.16% to 117,162. Arrivals from Saudi Arabia declined by 18.99% to 26,075. However, some markets like Kuwait (+2.74%) reported good results.

Africa: Arrivals from Africa grew by 9.63% to 174,565, mainly due to arrivals from South Africa (86,509).

– Tourism Authority of Thailand

See full report by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. (Click here.)

 

 

 

Winfield | 27 December 2018 - 17:13:57 

This will infuriate the Thai Bashers that post here. Businesses that adapt to the new tourism demographics are thriving. Those still waiting for our Western Euros's to come back are not. Nothing great or easy ever lasts forever. KFC inside Junceylon does 800 + orders per day. Subway and B.King next door are empty. Tailor shops are empty. Nanai rd is a ghost town at 9pm. Think about it.

