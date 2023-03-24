Thailand records 5.57mn tourist arrivals in first quarter

BANGKOK: Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul has reported that Thailand has seen a rapid recovery in its tourism sector, with 5.57 million foreign tourist arrivals recorded between Jan 1 and Mar 18 this year.

tourismeconomics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 24 March 2023, 10:19AM

Photo: NNT

Predicting that the number of foreign tourist arrivals will reach 27mn this year, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith also expects the economy to grow by 3-4% this year, reports state news agency NNT.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between monetary and fiscal policy bodies to achieve growth and stability.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand said the country’s fiscal position remains stable with public debt at 61.26% of gross domestic product (GDP) as of February, and foreign debt also low, reported NNT.

As Thailand gears up for the national election on May 14, Arkhom advised that government spending should continue as usual, but there may be some impact on new investment projects before a new government is formed.

