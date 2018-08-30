THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thailand ranks 10th most popular for global visitors

BANGKOK: Thailand continued to position itself as a destination for travellers to visit by staying in the top 10 in the latest report by the UN travel agency.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 August 2018, 09:04AM

With 35.4 million visitors in 2017, the Kingdom dropped one spot from ninth in 2016 to 10th last year, the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) said in its recently released tourism highlights.

France remained the most popular destination, with 86.9mn travellers, while Spain overtook the United States as the second most-visited destination when it recorded 81.8mn international arrivals, compared with 75.9mn in the US.

The top three countries enjoying the most spending from visitors were unchanged, led by the US ($210 billion), Spain ($68bn) and France ($60.7bn).

The Tourism and Sports Ministry projected 38mn visitors this year, about 11mn from China. The country reached half-way of the target when more than 19mn arrived in the first six months.

The ministry expected a drop of Chinese tourists last month in the wake of the Phoenix boat tragedy in Phuket in July that killed 47 travellers from China.

QSI International School Phuket

China dominated global tourism last year with plenty of money to splash out. They spent almost $258bn last year, accounting for almost one-fifth of the world’s total spending of $1.3 trillion.

“China continues to lead global outbound travel in terms of expenditure,” the report said.

International tourist arrivals set a new record of 1.32bn last year and the tourism sector has grown for eight years in a row, it added. The report did not detail nationalities of outbound travellers.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gold Coast Mayor pitches for direct Phuket flights
Thailand tops tourism list for Chinese in H1 2018
Phuket, Gold Coast set to become Sister Cities
Central Phuket opens for business
Phuket Opinion: Losing your Ex-hibitions
Park Inn Radisson to debut in Phuket Town
Central Phuket pledges to ban free plastic bags
Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Bank of Thailand marks Phuket boat disaster economic impact as inflation pressure rises
Phuket tourism consortium, TAT have Russia push in sight
Bank system crash blamed on glitch
Phuket light rail to be completed by ‘about 2023’, says Vice Governor
Phuket hosts seminar on Andaman Halal Tourism
Phuket pushes to splash B508mn on marine safety
Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket

 