Thailand Pride Parade 2022 gets underway

BANGKOK: Thailand Pride Parade 2022 kicked off yesterday (Nov 27) at the Sathon-Narathiwat intersection in Bangkok.



By Bangkok Post

Monday 28 November 2022, 10:11AM

Photo: AFP

The late-afternoon event was organised by the Bangkok-based APCOM Foundation to promote the rights of the LGBTQI community, said Midnight Poonkasetwattana, the foundation’s executive director.

The Bangkok Post reports him as saying that 75 staff from 18 embassies were set to join the parade from 4pm to 6pm before marching to Chamchuri Square where the Pride Festival was also set to be organised from 1pm-9pm.

It comes after as the country’s LGBTQ community celebrated their first Pride parade in almost 16 years in June.