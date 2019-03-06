THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thailand pledges to cut sea debris by 50%

THAILAND: Thailand made a political commitment Tuesday (Mar 5) to reduce marine debris by at least 50% by 2027, according to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

environmenthealthmarinepollution
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 6 March 2019, 09:34AM

China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam are dumping more plastic into oceans than the rest of the world combined. Photo: Bangkok Post

China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam are dumping more plastic into oceans than the rest of the world combined. Photo: Bangkok Post

Ministers join hands in a gesture of cooperation at the Special Asean Ministerial Meeting on Marine Debris 2019 in Bangkok, which is scheduled to end today (Mar 6). Photo: Bangkok Post

Ministers join hands in a gesture of cooperation at the Special Asean Ministerial Meeting on Marine Debris 2019 in Bangkok, which is scheduled to end today (Mar 6). Photo: Bangkok Post

The premier did not attend the opening of the Special Asean Ministerial Meeting on Marine Debris due to an eye infection, but his statement was read out by the master of ceremonies.

On a national level, Thailand has taken a proactive approach, especially on marine debris, of which 80% is land-based. Thailand has announced a target to reduce marine debris by at least 50% by 2027, through applying the principle of the circular economy,” the statement said.

The government has worked to combat plastic marine waste by establishing the Plastic Material Flow Database throughout the country last June, while the private sector is part of the “Thailand Public-Private Partnership for Plastic and Waste Management”, or “PPP Plastic”.

Gen Prayut stressed that to combat marine debris in Asean, strong cooperation and clear targets are needed, together with a high level of cooperation from the international community.

Asean Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi said that the issue of marine debris needs urgent regional cooperation to shape policy to eliminate it, adding that 60% of global marine debris originates from four countries in the Asean region including Thailand.

He also said that the marine ecological system is vital as 19% of the region’s GDP comes from marine resources. Consequently, marine destruction causes severe damage to economies, tourism and fishing in the region.

The meeting set a goal to develop a regional action plan, which is expected to be officially endorsed at the Asean Summit in June in Thailand, he said.

The meeting was very active in discussing the best practices in each country for dealing with the problem,” said Gen Surasak Kanchanarat, Natural Resources and Environment Minister.

QSI International School Phuket

Thailand also suggested it set up a branch in the Lower Mekong Region as it is one of the world’s top 10 contributors of debris into the sea.

Thailand is currently ranked as the sixth worst contributor of marine debris in the world and number four in Asean, after Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam are dumping more plastic into oceans than the rest of the world combined, according to a 2017 report by Ocean Conservancy. Although this isn’t just an Asia problem. Plastic is one of the greatest environmental challenges facing the world.

The U.S. wasted about 33.6 million tons of plastic, and only 9.5% was recycled.

Not only does plastic kill marine life and choke seabirds, but toxic fragments from plastic can end up in the seafood we eat. It also requires decades to break down.

 

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek
Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Phuket officials to switch on magnets as Patong raw sewage solution
Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue
Officials inspect Patong Beach after cigarette ban launch
Plankton bloom at Phuket beach spurs wastewater treatment action from Patong Mayor
Phuket garbage pile photos go viral on Social Media
New Phuket B80m wastewater plant to counter Patong Bay brown water
Phuket environmental officials target Patong’s untreated wastewater problem
Injured sea turtle found washed up on Phuket beach
Fingers off whale sharks, biologist says
Stranded sea turtles give Phuket lifeguards an extra job in monsoon season
Phuket lifeguards warn of Portuguese man o’ war at west coast beaches

 

Phuket community
Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

"Thai know where to run..." Yeah right. That's why last time they all ran down to the ...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

"Would you refer to a 26 yo male as a "boy" yes, I often go out for a drink with the ...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

"When will people stop calling a fully grown, 26 yo woman as "girl," so no more "...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

"The tsunami-evacuation drill announced last month to be held at Patong Beach this Thursday (Ma...(Read More)

Phuket Water Authority to propose water rations as ‘water-saving option’

Held internal meeting, a bit late, yes? Outcome: "we are thinking". Detailed plans, not su...(Read More)

Phuket Water Authority to propose water rations as ‘water-saving option’

I read about Government's push wearing yellow clothes during coronaration, but not yet read abou...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

What makes that all this called Phuket tsunami drills I not trust? Is just a administrative thing, I...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

Incidentally, I was driving on the west coast road the exact time that boat sank and it was extreme...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

When will people stop calling a fully grown, 26 yo woman as "girl"? Would you refer to a 2...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

At one point China was going to ban travel to Phuket. I guess they realized they could lift the one ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
Sunday Brunch Club
QSI Food Competition 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 