BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand plans roadshows, direct flights to Saudi Arabia

Thailand plans roadshows, direct flights to Saudi Arabia

BANGKOK: The Thai government will launch roadshow events in Saudi Arabia next month and estimates that about 200,000 tourists from the Middle Eastern kingdom will visit Thailand in 2022.

tourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 20 February 2022, 11:29AM

Thai Airways International is reportedly planning to launch direct flights between Bangkok and Riyadh in May. Photo: Supplied

Thai Airways International is reportedly planning to launch direct flights between Bangkok and Riyadh in May. Photo: Supplied

It was also reported yesterday (Feb 19) that Thai Airways International (THAI) is reportedly planning to launch direct flights between Bangkok and Riyadh in May.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the events organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Thai tourism businesses will showcase Thai products and services to Saudi tourists interested in visiting Thailand.

The minister also said Thai officials held discussions with the Saudi Ministry of Tourism concerning visa extensions for Thai Muslims traveling to Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage.

Phuket Property

Thai tourism businesses are meanwhile preparing packages for visitors from the Middle East as they make plans to travel to other countries after Ramadan.

Around 20,000 Saudi visitors visited Thailand annually through wellness tourism programs before the Thai-Saudi relations were officially restored last month. The Ministry expects that about 200,000 Saudi visitors will visit Thailand in 2022, generating nearly B20 billion in tourism earnings. If more COVID travel restrictions are lifted, the number of visitors could climb to as high as 500,000 in the coming years.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pick-up wipes out on Bypass Rd, driver killed
Sixty-six baby turtles hatch in Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park
NHSO backs B51bn loan to cover coronavirus costs
Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket Opinion: Has the countdown to reopening already started?
Patong police issue electric scooter warning
Third oil leak confirmed at Rayong pipeline
Cyclist enraged after discarded tacks cause B10,000 damage
Five-day road safety campaign launched to protect pedestrians
Prayut boasts of economic prowess
Legal Matters: The green rush goes brown
Phuket businesses call for massive downgrading of tourist COVID requirements
Vaccine side effects very rare, says DDC
Phuket marks 558 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police sued for B72 million, Tourism businesses urge Thailand to lift all curbs || February 18

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Kurt, I believe green patients are locals already in care....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Has the countdown to reopening already started?

Already too late. Even completely free travel wouldn't see any affect now until December....(Read More)

Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Or is it 549 new local + 116 'Green' Arrivals?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

549 is still too many local infections. Good to see infected arrivals are down. Maybe because less...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Has the countdown to reopening already started?

Yip fair comment - playing catch up for sure, by the time they wake up to their folly most of Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

549 new cases, minus 116 'green' ( Sandbox + Test&Go) = 433 new local cases. As PPHO is ...(Read More)

Patong police issue electric scooter warning

Sure no nothing to do with fact that people who rent these scooters are not using rip off patong tax...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Has the countdown to reopening already started?

This moment Thailand has a lot against being chosen as tourist destination. Negative factors: Politi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Has the countdown to reopening already started?

reopening should be controlled by the Health Ministry, not the tourism Ministry. The problem is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Has the countdown to reopening already started?

The way many Thai suffered lost of income due to Covid-19 happend too in many countries of mr Anutin...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design

 