Thailand’s Pavit raises bar with 7th title

Thailand’s Pavit raises bar with 7th title

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Thailand’s Pavit Tangkamolprasert made history when he clinched the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship with a two-shot victory courtesy of a four-under-par 67 in the final round yesterday (Jan 26).

Golf
By Bangkok Post

Monday 27 January 2020, 09:50AM

Pavit Tangkamolprasert poses with the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship trophy. Photo: Asian Development Tour Asian Development Tour.

Pavit Tangkamolprasert poses with the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship trophy. Photo: Asian Development Tour Asian Development Tour.

Pavit, who held a two-shot advantage coming into yesterday’s action, kept his nerve after trading five birdies against one bogey for a winning total of 23-under-par 261 to stave off the challenge from American John Catlin.

The 30-year-old was ecstatic to win the title that honours his idol.

“I’m very happy, because this is the Boonchu [Ruangkit Championship] title. He is a Thai legend who has his own tournament to contribute to our golf. He has been my idol since I was young, and it’s an honour to win in his name,” said Pavit, who becomes the first winner on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) this season.

More importantly, he etched his name into the history books by becoming the most successful golfer on the tour with seven wins, surpassing Chinese Taipei’s Chan Shih-chang who shared six titles with him previously.

Since claiming his first ADT title in Indonesia back in 2014, Pavit went on to become the Order of Merit champion that year and never looked back.

He has high regard for the ADT for shaping his career.

“I respect the ADT very much, it is a tour that is only getting stronger. I got into the Asian Tour through this tour and will always recognise that,” he said.

Pavit had to keep his composure on a day he described as the “toughest to attack the pins.”

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

He notched his first birdie on the fifth hole, along with Catlin.

He gained an advantage when the American fumbled with a bogey on the eighth, before both golfers bumped in another birdie on the ninth.

Pavit continued his consistency after the turn with another three birdies, and romped to victory despite a bogey on the final hole.

“Today was the toughest to attack the pins, so I had to play straight to the plan and play a safer game. From my position, there was no need to attack the pins so much because it was windy,” he said.

Pavit also ensured the title is won yet again by another Thai golfer, following in the footsteps of Phiphatphong Naewsuk, Danthai Boonma, Namchok Tantipokhakul and Itthipat Buranatanyarat.

Victory also saw him pocket US$22,973.

Thailand’s Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (265) finished third, while Sweden’s Andreas Gronkvist and Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana were tied-fourth on 268.

