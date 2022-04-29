tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand Pass stays, but in ‘faster form’

Thailand Pass stays, but in ‘faster form’

BANGKOK: The government has said it has not cancelled the Thailand Pass registration requirement for foreign travellers yet but it will be made more convenient and quicker to obtain.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccinetourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 29 April 2022, 08:52AM

An air arrival undergoes an immigration process at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

An air arrival undergoes an immigration process at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Dr Sumanee Wacharasint, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the requirement will be retained but the procedure will be streamlined for smoother ease of entry into the country, reports the Bangkok Post.

“The procedure involves checking vaccination certificates, proof of hotel bookings, insurance documents, and documents for booking RT-PCR tests upon arrival,” said Dr Sumanee, who also serves as director of the Department of Disease Control’s Risk Communication and Health Behavioural Development Bureau.

However, from May 1 the Test & Go entry scheme will be cancelled, without any need for bookings for alternative quarantine (AQ) hotels and RT-PCR tests, which will facilitate faster Thailand Pass registration, she said.

Vaccination certificates take less time to check than bookings, Dr Sumanee said.

“Therefore, Thailand Pass registration has remained in place, and there should be no problems from May 1. But the CCSA will monitor the situation regularly. If the situation improves, a further easing of entry rules is expected to follow,” she said.

Brightview Center

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul earlier said the government will consider where they will scrap antigen testing and Thailand Pass registration requirements for foreign visitors after the Test & Go entry scheme and RT-PCR tests upon arrival are cancelled next month.

From May 1, fully vaccinated visitors will not be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. They will be urged to self-test with antigen kits during their stay. Vaccinated travellers must register for entry via Thailand Pass and present proof of vaccination. If they test positive, they can enter their COVID-19 insurance process or take care of their own treatment.

Unvaccinated travellers will be welcomed if they present proof of a negative RT-PCR test no more than 72 hours before their trip and register via Thailand Pass.

They will be allowed entry without the need for any COVID-19 testing as in the case of vaccinated travellers.

High-risk visitors will be quarantined for five days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award
Tourism fee of B300 set for Q3
China megacity mass-tests, cancels flights after suspected COVID case
Phuket marks 73 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Health officials to propose end of Thailand Pass, Phuket officials test e-scooters || April 28
DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land
Phuket real estate market shows a heartbeat
EU defies gas ‘blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine
Phuket road accident blackspots identified
Former boxer caught for stealing bag off Briton in Krabi
Cost to build homes up 5.3%
NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness
Phuket marks 79 new COVID cases, no deaths
Thailand Pass, ATK tests may be scrapped if COVID slows: Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand entry measures to start may 1st, Rush for weed licences || April 27

 

Phuket community
DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

How many DSI people, of course with army men, went for a look. What is that, that land documents nev...(Read More)

DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

I have tried to go there to lay on the beach and relax only to be told to go away because it is thei...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

I don't know which countries are 'struggling' to give these electric steps a place. The ...(Read More)

DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

Pleez, first let's get clear that this is not "pristine" nor in an "undisturbed n...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Wow, reading in 1st & 2nd paragraph about all these high ranking Officials who walk Phuket Airp...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

To be fair, counties all over the world are struggling to decide what laws to apply to these things....(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Flip-flop, flip-flop flip-flop. That company's scooters never disappeared from the streets of Ph...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Pointless PR. The changes on May 1st are totally insignificant and will not affect international arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

So where were the Patong tourists using these dangerous conveyances banned from public usage, and wh...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Gen Supot checks the readiness of Phuket Airport for the large number of tourists to arrive. With le...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
EPL predictions

 