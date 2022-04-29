tengoku
Thailand Pass is now open for test-free applications

Thailand Pass is now open for test-free applications

The updated Thailand Pass system is now accepting registration for the new test-free entry.


By Advertorial

Friday 29 April 2022, 05:19PM

You can apply for your Thailand Pass FREE at https://tp.consular.go.th/

From 1st May 2022, travelers entering Thailand by air will be subject to new entry measures, as follows;

Fully Vaccinated Travelers will only need the following documents:

Unvaccinated / Not Fully Vaccinated Travelers will need the following documents:

If the unvaccinated traveler cannot provide a Negative RT-PCR test, they will have to do the 5 Day AQ (alternative quarantine). You can find the 5 Day AQ packages HERE.

If you have an existing Thailand Pass, which has already been approved you can travel with the issued QR Code and do not need to register for a new Thailand Pass.

You can contact the AQ team for any assistance via @LINE, or hire their VIP services HERE.

 

