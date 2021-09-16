The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists

Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered various ministries to speed up preparations for boosting tourism while keeping in mind pandemic restrictions.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourismVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 16 September 2021, 08:56AM

Visitors are seen at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Visitors are seen at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post file

The order comes as a medical expert raised concerns over the possibility of the healthcare system having to battle with another outbreak if the government insists on reopening the tourism industry as early as Oct 1, reports the Bangkok Post.

Prayut on Wednesday assigned the Tourism and Sports, Public Health and Interior ministries to prepare for a rise in both Thai and foreign tourists in the fourth quarter of this year, known as the high tourism season, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Dr Taweesilp was speaking after a meeting of the CCSA chaired by the prime minister.

The ministries were instructed to find areas with the potential to be a part of the government’s new tourism reopening programme called “COVID-free Tourist Area Sandbox”, similar to the Phuket Sandbox programme, he said.

Dr Taweesilp said ideal candidates for the tourism programme include islands and areas with an airport, which would also have in place COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The pilot phase of the new tourism promotion programme will begin in October, when five provinces - Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi and Chon Buri - are due to reopen for tourism, he said.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, meanwhile, cautioned the country is not fully ready to reopen given its low COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

Dr Prasit suggested the government should take into account a lesson learned by Phuket after piloting its Phuket Sandbox programme and the fact that even fully vaccinated people can still catch the coronavirus and spread it.

“It will be worrying to lift the COVID-19 quarantine when the country reopens its tourism on Oct 1, while only 38% of the population has received one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and only 18% of the people have had two shots of the vaccine,” he said.

“In fact, it would be better off if we will keep waiting for another month to ensure the country is really ready.” Some businesses are also thought to be concerned about the effects on tourism confidence of opening the country too early.

Meanwhile, Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said a disease control team has been sent to Phuket to assist local health authorities to contain COVID-19 after the province began recording 200 plus cases of COVID-19 daily.

“The overall effectiveness of Phuket’s COVID-19 vaccination is also being assessed to determine whether a booster shot will be needed,” Dr Kiattiphum said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 16 September 2021 - 11:05:34 

Time Thai Officialdom realizes that just 'ordering' not work any more the old way.  Thai today check their iPhone to see how matters are handled elsewhere. Many Thai not trust this Government anymore on just 'ordering', as many promises during last 7 years are not executed. The sooner the Government realize that, the better it is.

Kurt | 16 September 2021 - 10:07:43 

Reopening the tourist industry, preparing for tourists, including present Pandamic restrictions is no 're-opening'. As long proposed fully vaccinated tourists have to deal with COE and PREPAID quarantine 7-14 days hotel time, that long hardly tourists will come. Not by 1 October anyway. Phuket entertainment/restaurant/bars are not ready by 1 October. It's ghost town atmosphere.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Parents given until Sept 24 on vaccines for schoolchildren
Expat Phi Phi GM found dead
Thailand joins China’s first multinational peacekeeping exercise
Phuket marks 244 news cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong bars as ’restaurants’, Patong construction worker killed, Searching for Phi Phi expat |:| September 15
Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs
Phuket Vegetarian Festival will go ahead
Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out
Governor unveils new COVID plan, assures no hospital bed shortage
Construction worker in Patong killed, drowned after pinned under fallen storm drain section
Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown order finally issued
Government plan to entice rich expats
Phuket marks 229 new COVID cases, available hospital beds hits 10%
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand considers new reopening plan, Phuket Covid Update |:| September 14
Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

 

Phuket community
Expat Phi Phi GM found dead

Sad news. RIP. Lets hope the immigration service can get to the bottom of it? Genuine procedu...(Read More)

Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists

Time Thai Officialdom realizes that just 'ordering' not work any more the old way. Thai tod...(Read More)

Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs

Draw conclusions about immunity takes time. I miss, in all the figures, reports how long the time wi...(Read More)

Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists

Reopening the tourist industry, preparing for tourists, including present Pandamic restrictions is n...(Read More)

Phuket Vegetarian Festival will go ahead

The Veg Festival is an old tradition. Great! That justifies to ignore the at high level daily Covid ...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

If the still have to come rich foreigners may own the land below their property, than long time here...(Read More)

Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

These guys are a law unto themselves. Apart from the disregard for other peoples lives, they have kn...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

Nobody wants to invest money to come and live here. Furthermore, how are they going to get in cont...(Read More)

Phuket marks 229 new COVID cases, available hospital beds hits 10%

No available vaccine offers 100% sterilizing immunity against Covid, but ALL (including Sinovac) off...(Read More)

Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

"Traveling at speed"? What does that mean? Reads to me as if not traveling over the speed...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand

 