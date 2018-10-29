THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thailand’s only ‘Offshore Fishing’ tournament is back

FISHING: The Phuket Sportsfishing Tournament (PST) is the only ‘Offshore Fishing’ tournament in Thailand, and over the years the organisers have brought fishermen and women from all over the world to Phuket to participate in the event.

Fishing
By The Phuket News

Monday 29 October 2018, 05:10PM

There are 11 eligible fish that can be caught in the tournament. Photo: Supplied

There are 11 eligible fish that can be caught in the tournament. Photo: Supplied

The tournament is an ‘All Billfish Release’ event and junior anglers are free of entry fee and unlimited in numbers.

The venue for PST 2018 will be Rosi’s Restaurant and Bar on the waterfront in Chalong.

The ‘Prize giving Party’ will also held at Rosi’s Restaurant and Bar on Saturday Nov 24 from 8pm onwards.

A ‘Lady Angler Trophy’ will be given to the lady with the most points.

This Tournament is a fun tournament where using IGFA light rules. The most important rule is to have a lot of fun and camaraderie.

Every evening the catch of the day will be weighed and points listed on the score board.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Please feel free to contact El Presidente‘ on +66 872700812 for more information.

Registration: Nov 21, from 3pm– 8pm with DJ Jason Wilder

Fishing Times:

  • Nov 22 – 8am–7pm
  • Nov 23 – 8am –7pm
  • Nov 24 – 8am–6pm

All boats must start from and return to Chalong Pier and verify their arrival time with the marshal and hand over their catch in bags with the team number on.

Eligible Species:

  • Marlin
  • King Mackerel
  • Mahi Mahi
  • Cobia
  • Queenfish
  • Trevally
  • Wahoo
  • Barracuda
  • Rainbow Runner
  • Yellowfin Tuna
  • Dogtooth Tuna

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

FISH THE EXOTIC: The World loses a Fishing Legend
Fishing the exotic
An atrocious start to ‘low’ season
Predicting yet another maritime tragedy
Did Greenpeace bite off more than they can chew?
Entry into May coincides with ‘Tuna Bashing Season’
‘MV Thai 2 On’ returns
72 kilo seer fish caught in Phuket fishing tournament
Getting it all off his chest
Spawning tuna make for interesting fishing out at sea
Rambling in the New Year
Flying start for the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Patong Pool League: Kwans Birdie Club take flight
Kamala Bowls championships in full swing
Patong Pool League gets underway

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Go Air
Dream Beach Club
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it

 