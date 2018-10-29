The tournament is an ‘All Billfish Release’ event and junior anglers are free of entry fee and unlimited in numbers.
The venue for PST 2018 will be Rosi’s Restaurant and Bar on the waterfront in Chalong.
The ‘Prize giving Party’ will also held at Rosi’s Restaurant and Bar on Saturday Nov 24 from 8pm onwards.
A ‘Lady Angler Trophy’ will be given to the lady with the most points.
This Tournament is a fun tournament where using IGFA light rules. The most important rule is to have a lot of fun and camaraderie.
Every evening the catch of the day will be weighed and points listed on the score board.
Please feel free to contact El Presidente‘ on +66 872700812 for more information.
Registration: Nov 21, from 3pm– 8pm with DJ Jason Wilder
Fishing Times:
- Nov 22 – 8am–7pm
- Nov 23 – 8am –7pm
- Nov 24 – 8am–6pm
All boats must start from and return to Chalong Pier and verify their arrival time with the marshal and hand over their catch in bags with the team number on.
Eligible Species:
- Marlin
- King Mackerel
- Mahi Mahi
- Cobia
- Queenfish
- Trevally
- Wahoo
- Barracuda
- Rainbow Runner
- Yellowfin Tuna
- Dogtooth Tuna
