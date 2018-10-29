Thailand’s only ‘Offshore Fishing’ tournament is back

FISHING: The Phuket Sportsfishing Tournament (PST) is the only ‘Offshore Fishing’ tournament in Thailand, and over the years the organisers have brought fishermen and women from all over the world to Phuket to participate in the event.

Fishing

By The Phuket News

Monday 29 October 2018, 05:10PM

There are 11 eligible fish that can be caught in the tournament. Photo: Supplied

The tournament is an ‘All Billfish Release’ event and junior anglers are free of entry fee and unlimited in numbers. The venue for PST 2018 will be Rosi’s Restaurant and Bar on the waterfront in Chalong. The ‘Prize giving Party’ will also held at Rosi’s Restaurant and Bar on Saturday Nov 24 from 8pm onwards. A ‘Lady Angler Trophy’ will be given to the lady with the most points. This Tournament is a fun tournament where using IGFA light rules. The most important rule is to have a lot of fun and camaraderie. Every evening the catch of the day will be weighed and points listed on the score board. Please feel free to contact El Presidente‘ on +66 872700812 for more information. Registration: Nov 21, from 3pm– 8pm with DJ Jason Wilder Fishing Times: Nov 22 – 8am–7pm

Nov 23 – 8am –7pm

Nov 24 – 8am–6pm All boats must start from and return to Chalong Pier and verify their arrival time with the marshal and hand over their catch in bags with the team number on. Eligible Species: Marlin

King Mackerel

Mahi Mahi

Cobia

Queenfish

Trevally

Wahoo

Barracuda

Rainbow Runner

Yellowfin Tuna

Dogtooth Tuna