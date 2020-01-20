Kata Rocks
Thailand now more dangerous: Poll

Thailand now more dangerous: Poll

THAILAND: People are now facing higher risks to their security and personal wellbeing than a year ago, according to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

Safetyaccidentscrimeeconomicsdrugsenvironment
By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 January 2020, 10:22AM

Police find a van used by armed men in the gold robbery in Na Thawi district in a rubber plantation, about 15 kilometres from the gold shop. Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

Police find a van used by armed men in the gold robbery in Na Thawi district in a rubber plantation, about 15 kilometres from the gold shop. Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

The poll was conducted on Jan 15-18 on 1,365 people throughout the country following a spate of serious crime news - including rapes, robberies and drug dealing - culminating in the gold shop heist in Lop Buri province on Jan 9.

Asked about risks to their personal security, a majority of respondents - 67.69% - said they have become more serious over the past year as a result of the economic slump, deteriorated social conditions and low moral standards; 27.47% said security in life and property remains the same as before; and 4.84% said risks to life and security have decreased as the government has taken more stringent measures against crime.

Asked what causes the risks to their personal security, 53.87% pointed to the poor economy; 24.46% cited deteriorated social conditions, social disparities and a low standard of living; 21.36% cited the government’s inability to solve economic problems, forcing people to help themselves; 18.27% said they reflect people’s low moral standards; and 14.55% cited poor enforcement of the laws.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Asked to identify the security threats they most fear, 67.59% pointed to robberies and banditry; 32.76% said of use of violence and weapons such as guns and knives; 25.17% cited the spread of narcotic drugs; 21.38% pointed to sexual offences; and 15.17% cited the problem of toxic smog.

Asked what the relevant government agencies should do, 46.51% said they should be more serious about law enforcement and amend the laws as necessary to reflect changing times; 43.41% said they should make sure all security cameras are well maintained and operational; 20.54% said they should be all be allowed to arrest culprits regardless of the type of case; and 16.67% said they should always provide people with accurate and helpful information.

